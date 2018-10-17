Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3290 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3290 6th Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3290 6th Avenue
3290 6th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3290 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3290 6th Avenue have any available units?
3290 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3290 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3290 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3290 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3290 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3290 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3290 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3290 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3290 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3290 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3290 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University