Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3134 Via Alicante
3134 via Alicante
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3134 via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3134 Via Alicante have any available units?
3134 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3134 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3134 Via Alicante's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3134 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Via Alicante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Via Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3134 Via Alicante offer parking?
No, 3134 Via Alicante does not offer parking.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 Via Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 3134 Via Alicante has a pool.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have accessible units?
No, 3134 Via Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.
