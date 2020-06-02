Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
2330 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2330 1st Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:55 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2330 1st Avenue
2330 1st Avenue
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2330 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Intellirent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 121 · Avail. now
$3,495
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2.5 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2330 1st Avenue have any available units?
2330 1st Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2330 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2330 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2330 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University