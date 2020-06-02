All apartments in San Diego
2330 1st Avenue.
2330 1st Avenue

2330 1st Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2330 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Intellirent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2330 1st Avenue have any available units?
2330 1st Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2330 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2330 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2330 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

