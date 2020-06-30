1681 Calle De Andluca

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Available now. 1-2 yr Lease. Stunning unfurnished executive luxury home. Coveted and spectacular south facing panoramic views of Pacific Ocean, Mission Bay, SD Harbor, Downtown SD, Coronado Bridge, city lights, Coronado Islands, Pt Loma and Mexico. Nicely renovated home w/wood-look tile floors and chic carpet. Fantastic outdoor entertaining areas complete with outdoor seating, dining, fire pit, bbq and shimmering evening strand lighting. Optl BR/Ofc. West of I-5. Speedy access to SD Airport. .25 Acre.