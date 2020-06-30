All apartments in San Diego
1681 Calle De Andluca

1681 Calle De Andluca · No Longer Available
Location

1681 Calle De Andluca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Available now. 1-2 yr Lease. Stunning unfurnished executive luxury home. Coveted and spectacular south facing panoramic views of Pacific Ocean, Mission Bay, SD Harbor, Downtown SD, Coronado Bridge, city lights, Coronado Islands, Pt Loma and Mexico. Nicely renovated home w/wood-look tile floors and chic carpet. Fantastic outdoor entertaining areas complete with outdoor seating, dining, fire pit, bbq and shimmering evening strand lighting. Optl BR/Ofc. West of I-5. Speedy access to SD Airport. .25 Acre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Calle De Andluca have any available units?
1681 Calle De Andluca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 Calle De Andluca have?
Some of 1681 Calle De Andluca's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Calle De Andluca currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Calle De Andluca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Calle De Andluca pet-friendly?
No, 1681 Calle De Andluca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1681 Calle De Andluca offer parking?
Yes, 1681 Calle De Andluca offers parking.
Does 1681 Calle De Andluca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1681 Calle De Andluca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Calle De Andluca have a pool?
No, 1681 Calle De Andluca does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Calle De Andluca have accessible units?
No, 1681 Calle De Andluca does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Calle De Andluca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1681 Calle De Andluca has units with dishwashers.

