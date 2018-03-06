Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13288 Bavarian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13288 Bavarian Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 56
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13288 Bavarian Drive
13288 Bavarian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13288 Bavarian Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Good property in a great area a "must see"
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive have any available units?
13288 Bavarian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 13288 Bavarian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13288 Bavarian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13288 Bavarian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive offer parking?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive have a pool?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive have accessible units?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13288 Bavarian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13288 Bavarian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University