Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly sauna tennis court

12698 Creekview Dr #150 Available 09/27/19 ***NEW LISTING 2bd/2ba plus office in Savannah Terrace*** - Beautiful luxury condo in the popular community of Savannah Terrace! Upstairs residence in private location has an open floor plan with soaring 10 foot ceilings, panoramic views, and stunning kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, custom shutters and blinds throughout. Sun filled with west facing views from the office, living room and balcony, and large windows on all three sides of the unit. Convenient indoor laundry with full size washer & dryer, A/C, two car attached garage! Amenities include luxury clubhouse with media room, great room including gourmet kitchen, business center, meeting room, fitness center, racquetball court, lighted tennis and basketball, swimming pool and spa and more!



Quick and easy access to 15 and 56 freeways. Poway Unified School District: Morning Creek Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle, and Mt. Carmel High! Close to Sabre Springs/ Sabre Springs Park/ Carmel Mountain/ Poway/ Rancho Penasquitos/ Black Mountain Ranch/ Rancho Bernardo/ 4S Ranch. Small to Medium pets negotiable with additional deposit. This is a MUST SEE property!



Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.



BRE #01762429



(RLNE4221841)