All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12698 Creekview Dr #150.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12698 Creekview Dr #150
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

12698 Creekview Dr #150

12698 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12698 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
12698 Creekview Dr #150 Available 09/27/19 ***NEW LISTING 2bd/2ba plus office in Savannah Terrace*** - Beautiful luxury condo in the popular community of Savannah Terrace! Upstairs residence in private location has an open floor plan with soaring 10 foot ceilings, panoramic views, and stunning kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, custom shutters and blinds throughout. Sun filled with west facing views from the office, living room and balcony, and large windows on all three sides of the unit. Convenient indoor laundry with full size washer & dryer, A/C, two car attached garage! Amenities include luxury clubhouse with media room, great room including gourmet kitchen, business center, meeting room, fitness center, racquetball court, lighted tennis and basketball, swimming pool and spa and more!

Quick and easy access to 15 and 56 freeways. Poway Unified School District: Morning Creek Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle, and Mt. Carmel High! Close to Sabre Springs/ Sabre Springs Park/ Carmel Mountain/ Poway/ Rancho Penasquitos/ Black Mountain Ranch/ Rancho Bernardo/ 4S Ranch. Small to Medium pets negotiable with additional deposit. This is a MUST SEE property!

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

BRE #01762429

(RLNE4221841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 have any available units?
12698 Creekview Dr #150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 have?
Some of 12698 Creekview Dr #150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12698 Creekview Dr #150 currently offering any rent specials?
12698 Creekview Dr #150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12698 Creekview Dr #150 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12698 Creekview Dr #150 is pet friendly.
Does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 offer parking?
Yes, 12698 Creekview Dr #150 offers parking.
Does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12698 Creekview Dr #150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 have a pool?
Yes, 12698 Creekview Dr #150 has a pool.
Does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 have accessible units?
No, 12698 Creekview Dr #150 does not have accessible units.
Does 12698 Creekview Dr #150 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12698 Creekview Dr #150 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University