Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11898 Cypress Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11898 Cypress Canyon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11898 Cypress Canyon
11898 Cypress Canyon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11898 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Special home flooded with natural light, high ceilings and designer paint. Home feels like a home....not a rental! Hurry and schedule your private showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have any available units?
11898 Cypress Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11898 Cypress Canyon have?
Some of 11898 Cypress Canyon's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11898 Cypress Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
11898 Cypress Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11898 Cypress Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon offer parking?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 11898 Cypress Canyon has a pool.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have accessible units?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11898 Cypress Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University