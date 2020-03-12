All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11898 Cypress Canyon

11898 Cypress Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

11898 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Special home flooded with natural light, high ceilings and designer paint. Home feels like a home....not a rental! Hurry and schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have any available units?
11898 Cypress Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11898 Cypress Canyon have?
Some of 11898 Cypress Canyon's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11898 Cypress Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
11898 Cypress Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11898 Cypress Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon offer parking?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 11898 Cypress Canyon has a pool.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have accessible units?
No, 11898 Cypress Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 11898 Cypress Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11898 Cypress Canyon has units with dishwashers.
