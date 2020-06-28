11225 Laurelcrest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Carmel Valley Luxury Home. Carmel Country Highlands 92130 - Highly-upgraded 4 br., 3 ba. home in Carriage Run (Plan 1) with almost 2,200 sq.

ft. of living space!



Includes 9 ft. ceilings and crown molding throughout. Rich laminate floors in living areas with Berber carpet in bedrooms. Fully air-conditioned and forced-air heating. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans, plantation-style shutters, and dual-paned windows throughout.



Kitchen has large, granite slab kitchen Island and granite counters. Beautiful custom cabinetry. Includes oven/microwave plus additional oven (convection), 6-burner gas stove, dishwasher (stainless steel appliances).



Fireplace in family room with gas log and built-in cabinets.



RARE MODEL WITH DOWNSTAIRS SUITE (FULL-SIZED BEDROOM AND BATH)!



Upstairs Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet with custom racks and storage. Master bath has over-sized oval tub and separate shower enclosure.



Extra bedrooms much larger than youd expectone with a walk-in closet!



Upstairs laundry room with front-load washer and dryer.



Private back yard has tropical plants and your own personal putting green and artificial turf! Beautifully landscaped. Timed sprinklers/drip lines. Big built-in gas BBQ on back patio (natural-gas line installed). Great for entertaining!



2-car direct-entry garage with workbench, ceiling storage and epoxy floor.



Short walk to neighborhood shopping. Quick access to I-5. Award-winning San Dieguito School District (nearby schools: Del Mar Union Elementary,Torrey Pines High, Canyon Crest High) . Elementary school within easy walk.



Small pet (under 25lbs) considered upon approval with increase of deposit.



1-year lease.

No cosigners.

Tenant required to have renter's insurance.



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see (858-505-1300).



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older).

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property

and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory

credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If your application is approved, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rental contract/rent must begin within 2 weeks from the date you are approved (subject to availability of property).



(RLNE3716323)