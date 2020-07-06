All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

10865 Caminito Arcada

10865 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Location

10865 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11b5ece028 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10865 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10865 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10865 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10865 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10865 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10865 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada does not offer parking.
Does 10865 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10865 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10865 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10865 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10865 Caminito Arcada have units with air conditioning?
No, 10865 Caminito Arcada does not have units with air conditioning.

