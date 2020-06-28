All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

10689 New Grove Trail

10689 New Grv · No Longer Available
Location

10689 New Grv, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10689 New Grove Trail have any available units?
10689 New Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10689 New Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10689 New Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10689 New Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10689 New Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10689 New Grove Trail offer parking?
No, 10689 New Grove Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10689 New Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10689 New Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10689 New Grove Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10689 New Grove Trail has a pool.
Does 10689 New Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 10689 New Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10689 New Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10689 New Grove Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10689 New Grove Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10689 New Grove Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
