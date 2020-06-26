All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

9 Canyon Island Drive

9 Canyon Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Canyon Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Seller agrees to pay up to $100 in utilities monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have any available units?
9 Canyon Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 Canyon Island Drive have?
Some of 9 Canyon Island Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Canyon Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Canyon Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Canyon Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive offer parking?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Canyon Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
