All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
Newport Beach, CA
9 Canyon Island Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 Canyon Island Drive
9 Canyon Island Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9 Canyon Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Seller agrees to pay up to $100 in utilities monthly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have any available units?
9 Canyon Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 9 Canyon Island Drive have?
Some of 9 Canyon Island Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 Canyon Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Canyon Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Canyon Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive offer parking?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Canyon Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Canyon Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Canyon Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
