Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

39 Hartford Drive

39 Hartford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

39 Hartford Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HIGHLY UPGRADED...and customized three (3) Bedroom home located in the gated community of Bayridge in Newport Beach. The MAIN FLOOR offers a spacious bedroom with closet & storage, Full bath, upgraded kitchen including stainless steel refrigerator, wine refrigerator, granite counters and more! The dining room and living room include vaulted ceilings with custom fireplace. The UPSTAIRS level has two master ensuites, abundant closet space, with tasteful and upgraded bathrooms. Features include cathedral ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring, newer carpet, crown moldings, custom wood shutters, and a lovely outdoor patio in a serene setting. The oversized two car garage features direct access to the residence and a separate inside laundry room. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and spas and beautifully manicured landscape. Located nearby are award winning schools, the Back Bay with cycling/hiking trails, beaches, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, and UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Hartford Drive have any available units?
39 Hartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 39 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 39 Hartford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
39 Hartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 39 Hartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 39 Hartford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 39 Hartford Drive offers parking.
Does 39 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Hartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Hartford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 39 Hartford Drive has a pool.
Does 39 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 39 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Hartford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Hartford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Hartford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

