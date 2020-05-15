39 Hartford Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

HIGHLY UPGRADED...and customized three (3) Bedroom home located in the gated community of Bayridge in Newport Beach. The MAIN FLOOR offers a spacious bedroom with closet & storage, Full bath, upgraded kitchen including stainless steel refrigerator, wine refrigerator, granite counters and more! The dining room and living room include vaulted ceilings with custom fireplace. The UPSTAIRS level has two master ensuites, abundant closet space, with tasteful and upgraded bathrooms. Features include cathedral ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring, newer carpet, crown moldings, custom wood shutters, and a lovely outdoor patio in a serene setting. The oversized two car garage features direct access to the residence and a separate inside laundry room. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and spas and beautifully manicured landscape. Located nearby are award winning schools, the Back Bay with cycling/hiking trails, beaches, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, and UCI.