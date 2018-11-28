All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

2206 1/2 Oceanfront

2206 1/2 W Oceanfront · (951) 768-3845
Location

2206 1/2 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Pier

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Updated downstairs unit of a duplex, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Bedrooms are furnished with 1 queen, 1 - queen, 1 - king beds, dressers and night stand. Living room with sofa sleeper. 2 baths, 1 of them in hallway with tub/shower, and 1 in master bedroom with walk in shower. 1 space in the 2-car garage shared with upper unit and 1 parking directly behind your garage space. Private patio area with bbq grill and patio chairs. Amenities: Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, ceiling fans, and flat screen TV's in every bedroom and living room. Oceanview and walking distance to the pier and many local shops and restaurants.
2 units multi family home; this unit for rent is the bottom unit. Directly across from the Newport Beach Pier Public Parking. A few steps from the beach and Newport Pier. Located in a high traffic and busy area but provides easy access to so many restaurants, bars, coffee shops and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have any available units?
2206 1/2 Oceanfront has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have?
Some of 2206 1/2 Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 1/2 Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
2206 1/2 Oceanfront isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 1/2 Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does offer parking.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront has units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.
