All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 19 Coastal Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
19 Coastal Oak
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

19 Coastal Oak

19 Coastal Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19 Coastal Oak, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Please call or text Mark at (949)395-4688 to schedule a showing. Appointment Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Coastal Oak have any available units?
19 Coastal Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 19 Coastal Oak currently offering any rent specials?
19 Coastal Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Coastal Oak pet-friendly?
No, 19 Coastal Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Coastal Oak offer parking?
Yes, 19 Coastal Oak offers parking.
Does 19 Coastal Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Coastal Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Coastal Oak have a pool?
No, 19 Coastal Oak does not have a pool.
Does 19 Coastal Oak have accessible units?
No, 19 Coastal Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Coastal Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Coastal Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Coastal Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Coastal Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College