188 Lessay

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous, Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home conveniently located on a private corner lot, surrounded by mature trees and a tropical paradise of blooming plants! High vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter this spacious home while sunshine streams through the newly installed windows. Plantation shutters are available throughout the home for privacy. Highest grade Solid Oak Wood flooring runs through the home with a matching fireplace mantel and floating shelves beautifully displayed in the kitchen. State-of-the-Art Bosch Appliances are nestled in the Chef's dream kitchen with Quartz countertops proudly setting on top and above the craftsman style cabinetry. Beautifully upgraded bathrooms are complete with natural stone tile floors, new plumbing fixtures and hardware. Brand-new exterior and interior Light fixtures sparkle with a modern flare. Along with a spacious 2 car garage Sancerre provides ample parking for guests. Within the Sancerre community every resident has the pleasure of enjoying the resort-like pool, jacuzzi, bar-b-q and bathhouse! Additionally, Residence have access to the secondary Newport Coast Community Center Clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts, acres of greenbelts, walking trails and parks! Submit pets! Easy to view!