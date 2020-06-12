All apartments in Newport Beach
188 Lessay
188 Lessay

188 Lessay · (888) 236-1943
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

188 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1943 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous, Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home conveniently located on a private corner lot, surrounded by mature trees and a tropical paradise of blooming plants! High vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter this spacious home while sunshine streams through the newly installed windows. Plantation shutters are available throughout the home for privacy. Highest grade Solid Oak Wood flooring runs through the home with a matching fireplace mantel and floating shelves beautifully displayed in the kitchen. State-of-the-Art Bosch Appliances are nestled in the Chef's dream kitchen with Quartz countertops proudly setting on top and above the craftsman style cabinetry. Beautifully upgraded bathrooms are complete with natural stone tile floors, new plumbing fixtures and hardware. Brand-new exterior and interior Light fixtures sparkle with a modern flare. Along with a spacious 2 car garage Sancerre provides ample parking for guests. Within the Sancerre community every resident has the pleasure of enjoying the resort-like pool, jacuzzi, bar-b-q and bathhouse! Additionally, Residence have access to the secondary Newport Coast Community Center Clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts, acres of greenbelts, walking trails and parks! Submit pets! Easy to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Lessay have any available units?
188 Lessay has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 Lessay have?
Some of 188 Lessay's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
188 Lessay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Lessay pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Lessay is pet friendly.
Does 188 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 188 Lessay does offer parking.
Does 188 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 188 Lessay has a pool.
Does 188 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 188 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Lessay has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
