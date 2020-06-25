All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

14236 MARGATE Street

14236 Margate Street · No Longer Available
Location

14236 Margate Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Call or text LA1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 MARGATE Street have any available units?
14236 MARGATE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14236 MARGATE Street have?
Some of 14236 MARGATE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 MARGATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
14236 MARGATE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 MARGATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 14236 MARGATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 14236 MARGATE Street offers parking.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14236 MARGATE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have a pool?
Yes, 14236 MARGATE Street has a pool.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have accessible units?
No, 14236 MARGATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14236 MARGATE Street has units with dishwashers.
