Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

10 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Westlake
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully remodeled Apartment close to Downtown LA, Koreatown, Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park. The unit has gorgeous vinyl plank floor with hardwood look and tiled shower walls.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1616 W 39th Pl
1616 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$999
169 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO PRIVATE ROOMS AVAILABLE IN A SHARED HOUSE WARNING! I'm NOT renting a 1-bedroom apartment nor a studio nor the entire house. ¡ADVERTENCIA! NO estoy alquilando un apartamento de 1 habitación ni un estudio ni toda la casa. 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1327 W. 37th Place
1327 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2358 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 6 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
10331 Lindley Avenue
10331 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1223 sqft
It is rooms for rent and only masterbed room with attached fullbath room is available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
512 South Saint Louis Street
512 South Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$700
180 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READ FULL DESCRIPTION: Large Private Bedrooms fully remodeled and shared bathrooms, ready for immediate move-in! Large two-story house with 10 total bedrooms, 5 are available.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Central San Pedro
630 S. Centre Street - 680-A S. Centre Street
630 S Centre St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Small office / retail space at Center Street Lofts. Convenient commercial space located in the heart of San Pedro. Located near shops, restaurants, Harbor, Freeway, and Vincent Thomas Bridge.

1 of 11

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
844 S Westlake Ave 209
844 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
Unit 209 Available 10/01/19 Nice Bachelor in the Westlake District of L.A. - Property Id: 157531 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 21st 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Call Jenni today at 213-354-3186. STREET PARKING ONLY.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
647 W. 18th Street - 306
647 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$895
135 sqft
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Los Angeles

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Lake
209 S Michigan Avenue
209 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! Welcome home to your private room in this 5 BD 2 BA shared house with 2 KITCHENS and a designated laundry room. The rent price is for ROOM #4 only.
Results within 10 miles of Los Angeles

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 07/15/20 Room for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 One bedroom is available in a house located in Agoura Hills! We are in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping malls, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
4861 Arden Dr
4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
105 sqft
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease.

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,360 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,747 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen moderately in Los Angeles, a few other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,747 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most other large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

