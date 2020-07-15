/
MSMU
14 Apartments For Rent Near Mount Saint Mary's University
Brentwood
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,263
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,652
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
Brentwood
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Brentwood
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,658
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Brentwood
11687 MONTANA Avenue
11687 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and Designer Perfect FURNISHED unit in the Heart of Brentwood. Ideally located for the busy executive or couple, this Gorgeous unit has been fabulously remodeled and is outfitted in high-end designer furnishings.
Brentwood
11901 W SUNSET
11901 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,850
3500 sqft
Unique 3,500 square foot condo for lease in Brentwood combines, charm and modern amenities. Set back from Sunset amongst trees and gardens, this residence occupies the entire 3rd floor, and has the feel of a New York apartment.
Brentwood
11961 MONTANA
11961 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
SOUTH OF SAN VICENTE BLVD, WEST OF BARRINGTON, EAST OF BUNDY.VERY BRIGHT & CHEERFUL TOP FLOOR FRONT UNIT IN THE HEART OF BRENTWOOD. HIGH CEILINGS, SKY-LIGHTS, RECESSED LIGHTS.
Brentwood
11808 ST DOROTHY
11808 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1972 sqft
Contemporary residence with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and high ceilings in the heart of Brentwood, close to many restaurants, shops, WholeFood and weekly farmers market.
Brentwood
11848 Dorothy St 2
11848 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/25/20 GENEROUS FOOR PLAN WITH BALCONY IN BRENTWOOD - Property Id: 317850 MOVE-IN SPECIAL!: $1200 off first month rent for mov-ins within 15 days of approval.
Brentwood
11735 ST DOROTHY
11735 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1722 sqft
Spacious 2/2 ba front unit in the heart of Brentwood village! Marble entrance, hardwood floors throughout. Full kitchen, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer inside unit.
Brentwood
239 S Barrington Avenue
239 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,100
340 sqft
Brentwood Sunset Condos. Conveniently located in the sought out neighborhood of the Brentwood Sunset. This upper level condo features a cozy kitchen with numerous storage cabinets, a sizable bathroom, and an open living area.
Brentwood
12205 Gorham Ave
12205 Gorham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
900 sqft
Spacious, Beautiful one Bed. in Brentwood - Property Id: 318392 Lovely one bedroom, one bath apartment. upper floor, upscale kitchen with granite counters and marble bathroom, Brand new side by side refrigerator.
Brentwood
330 S Barrington Avenue
330 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1124 sqft
Available for occupancy on 9/1/2020 this chic, contemporary, light filled, rear facing top floor unit unit offers treetop views from every room. The large living room opens to a spacious, peaceful over- sized balcony.
Brentwood
11970 Montana Ave. #310
11970 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1292 sqft
11970 Montana Ave.
Brentwood
12509 W SUNSET
12509 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$26,700
4770 sqft
Swanky and Sumptuous Los Angeles Home! this contemporary jewel shines with brilliance, while remaining discreetly sensible and luxurious.