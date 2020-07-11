160 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with move-in specials
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 45
1 of 37
1 of 37
1 of 58
1 of 39
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 45
1 of 25
1 of 20
"I see your hair is burnin'. Hills are filled with fire. If they say I never loved you. You know they are a liar. Drivin' down your freeways. Midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars .... LA Woman, you're my woman." (The Doors, 'LA Woman')
Moving to Los Angeles is the continuation of the American dream, of traveling west towards the setting sun and carving out a life on the edge of the world.
The good news: You can do it. Renting an apartment in LA is far easier and less expensive than in cities of comparable size like San Francisco and New York. Legions of dreamers, wanderers, pioneers, artists and those in search for a better life have picked up and moved to the belly of the beast, and so can you.
The bad news: Los Angeles has over 100 definable neighborhoods, and deciding which one of them to live in can be intimidating. However, if you do your research, you too can join the masses in the land of milk and honey, the entertainment capital of the world, the center of the universe: the City of Angels.
Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Los Angeles apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Los Angeles apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.