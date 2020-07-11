Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Los Angeles apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Brentwood
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,786
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,446
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,671
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,932
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,139
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
71 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
83 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1417 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
20 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
83 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,575
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
15 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
209 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
11 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,643
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
41 Units Available
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,647
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1178 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,387
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,227
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
329 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,515
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the NoHo-Arts District, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and BBQ areas. Units feature A/C, designer paint and wood-inspired flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,585
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1066 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,580
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1160 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,870
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,947
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,919
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,732
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
City Guide for Los Angeles, CA

"I see your hair is burnin'. Hills are filled with fire. If they say I never loved you. You know they are a liar. Drivin' down your freeways. Midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars .... LA Woman, you're my woman." (The Doors, 'LA Woman')

Moving to Los Angeles is the continuation of the American dream, of traveling west towards the setting sun and carving out a life on the edge of the world.

The good news: You can do it. Renting an apartment in LA is far easier and less expensive than in cities of comparable size like San Francisco and New York. Legions of dreamers, wanderers, pioneers, artists and those in search for a better life have picked up and moved to the belly of the beast, and so can you.

The bad news: Los Angeles has over 100 definable neighborhoods, and deciding which one of them to live in can be intimidating. However, if you do your research, you too can join the masses in the land of milk and honey, the entertainment capital of the world, the center of the universe: the City of Angels.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Los Angeles, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Los Angeles apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Los Angeles apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

