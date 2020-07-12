/
tarzana
Last updated July 12 2020
263 Apartments for rent in Tarzana, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12
$
2 Units Available
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1194 sqft
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18316 hatteras st
18316 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Town home in tarzana - Property Id: 314889 Beautiful 2 story townhouse in tarzana Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314889 Property Id 314889 (RLNE5913138)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
19165 Bessemer Street
19165 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1690 sqft
Tarzana 3+2 One Story Home - Completely redone inside and out and energy efficient.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18350 Hatteras St Unit 6-132
18350 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
18350 Hatteras St #6-132 - RESORT-STYLE living in this gated complex! This amazing 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit offers a great open floor plan w/ tile floors, a spacious dining / living room and private patio! This Tarzana complex offers pool / spa,
1 of 52
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4949 Palomar Drive
4949 Palomar Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,900
4400 sqft
Beautiful Tarzana Single Family Home - Beautiful single family home of nearly 4,400 sq. ft. on a 16,552 sf lot with huge backyard, pool/spa and enormous sports court.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4805 Lindley Avenue
4805 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1923 sqft
Charming three bedroom home for lease on the south of the blvd. This one story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan for entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18620 Hatteras Street
18620 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1102 sqft
PRICE Reduction on This Totally Remodeled unit from top to Bottom. All New. New Flooring .New Appliances. New Cabinets in Kitchen and Baths.New Closets New Remodeled Baths and Kitchen. New Recessed Lightings. Extremely Bright unit .
1 of 29
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3800 Winford Drive
3800 Winford Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4050 sqft
Welcome Home! Premiere Mulholland Park Estates - 24/7 Guard Gated Community - Classic Elegance in a Single Story -Please enjoy video.Oversized Kitchen! Large Family Room with expansive high ceilings, abundant windows and fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18545 Burbank Blvd
18545 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio/ Single Apt !! Ask about move in special ! - Property Id: 269150 A large studio/ single on the second floor of a two story small building in a great neighborhood in Tarzana !!! This location is close to everything ...
1 of 19
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18314 Columbus Cir
18314 Columbus Circle, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,795
4430 sqft
This 4,300 +. Sq-Ft 2 Story is located inside a highly coveted gated community in the City of Tarzana.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5137 Chimineas Ave.
5137 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1783 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Br 2.5 Ba South of the Boulevard - Priced to move. This one won't last long! Wonderful Entertainment Home south of The Boulevard close to El Caballero Country Club.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
19137 Sylvan Street
19137 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
LIKE A BRAND NEW HOUSE. BEAUTIFUL, MODERN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. This house recently had an entire remodeling (inside and out) including additions with permits. Inside, you'll find a versatile open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18307 Burbank Boulevard
18307 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Top Floor Corner Unit in main rear building close to elevator yet not facing pool/spa area. Elevator Very light & bright. No one walking on your head :-] Modern kitchen w/tile counters & bathroom with walk-in tiled shower & tile flooring.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18100 Burbank Boulevard
18100 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Located at the intersection of Burbank Blvd & Lindley Ave sits the Lindley Townhomes. The development contains a pool, spa, and a 2-car garage attached to every unit. What you get in unit 19 is truly special.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4133 Tarrybrae
4133 Tarrybrae Ter, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4285 sqft
For lease is a Beautiful, two-story Mediterranean style estate located South of the boulevard Tarzana completely rebuilt in 1992 with a breathtaking curb appeal. This 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
19068 Santa Rita Street
19068 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6006 sqft
Tuscan styled newly constructed 2008 built, two story, resort style living home set on a quiet tree-lined street located "South of the Blvd" in Tarzana. This property features a little over 6,000 Sq. ft. of luxury living space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
19221 Linnet St.,1
19221 Linnet Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,600
310 sqft
https://view.ricohtours.com/35d9f7ac-224d-4010-a836-013581286eac/ Tour Link Available NOW! This Stylish Furnished Efficiency Studio with a loft. This is basically a side studio with loft attached to a larger home.
1 of 71
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4653 Vanalden Avenue
4653 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8200 sqft
The artist has placed final touches on this brand new 8,200 sq. ft Modern marvel & we now unveil for all to admire & one very fortunate to obtain.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
19408 Calvert
19408 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1964 sqft
Stunning remodeled Contemporary home on a quiet street perfectly located in a great neighborhood. This charming, spacious home is perfect for entertaining, with a beautiful open concept floor plan leading out to a huge yard.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18550 Hatteras Street
18550 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1261 sqft
Warm and inviting stylishly updated townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a bonus room perfect for an office. Rich wood flooring, newer carpet, extensive custom moldings, and a built-in wall of shelving in the living room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5217 Etiwanda Avenue
5217 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3830 sqft
Super clean, spacious, convenient,...Walking through entrance, you step into beautiful, high ceiling, bright, living room. The kitchen has enormous island which is great for family gatherings and entertainment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18645 Hatteras Street
18645 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
California Place - First-floor, light and bright one bedroom and one bath. Includes freshly painted, laminated floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
