Last updated July 12 2020

308 Apartments for rent in Reseda, Los Angeles, CA

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1097 sqft
The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
952 sqft
Situated on almost 3 acres, Corbin Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring semi-private garages, washer and dryer hookups, a large pool and jacuzzi, as well as fantastic interior unit upgrades! Enjoy the affordability
1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6434-38 Shirley Ave in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We know you will love to make this your new home. Centrally located the property is perfectly located conveniently for work and play.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
4 Units Available
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1446 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with distinctive finishes and Mediterranean architecture. Parking available. Enjoy the coffee bar on-site. Have easy access to Ventura Freeway. Hike at nearby Topanga State Park during free time.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19350 Sherman Way #304
19350 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reseda 1+1 w/clubhouse, pool + spa, gym, 2 balconies, parking + MORE! (19350 Sherman Way) - Third floor Reseda condo available for lease! Features included: 1BR + 1BA floorplan w/650 SQF; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops +

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6806 Chimineas Ave.
6806 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Reseda 3+1 FOR LEASE w/2 car garage + large backyard! (6806 Chimineas) - Single-story Reseda home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/picture windows + fireplace; kitchen w/appliances

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6924 Etiwanda Ave
6924 Etiwanda Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1013 sqft
Fully Renovated Home, WD Flr, Washer Dryer, - Property Id: 162863 Fully Renovated Home 2 Beds 2 Baths Wood Laminate Flooring Central AC/Heat Quartz Counter tops Stainless Appliances Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Washer Dryer Fireplace &

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7626 Reseda Blvd
7626 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
1500 sqft
1500 SQ FT RETAIL SPACE IN RESEDA! SUPER DEAL! - Property Id: 184235 PROPERTY FEATURES • 1,500 SF retail unit in a well patronize Strip Center • Unit features great visibility on heavily trafficked street • Large on site parking • Monument and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6439 Shirley Avenue
6439 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
850 sqft
CHARMING Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment - Property Id: 180629 CHARMING TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT for Rent, IMMACULATE, New Paint, Newly Stained Real Hardwood Floors, Tile Countertops, A/C, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, Vertical

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19351 Strathern Street
19351 Strathern Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1776 sqft
19351 Strathern Street Available 08/01/20 Remodeld Reseda Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Reseda. Home has wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, upgraded modern bathrooms and wood shutters.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
18350 Lorne Street
18350 Lorne Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1246 sqft
New construction, and remodeled to the tee! Spectacular! Extremely desirable location!3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Private yard, Gated, fabulous and charming home. Picture perfect and ready for your comfort and enjoyment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6725 Nestle Avenue
6725 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1086 sqft
Come and visit this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Reseda which offers a great corner lot, close to all shopping centers, transportation and all local freeways.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6919 Vanalden Avenue
6919 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1550 sqft
Just reduced! Charming one story home with large bright living and family room features hardwood floor, brick fireplace and recessed lighting. Convenient laundry room off the kitchen include washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7944 Lindley Avenue
7944 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a prime location. Features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, front and back yard and sufficient parking.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
19401 Welby Way
19401 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Updated Reseda charmer for lease! Tarzana adjacent, this home offers 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room/office.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
17961 Lull Street
17961 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1126 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home, located on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining area, and entertainer's backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Reseda
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Village
17442 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
928 sqft
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in LA's San Fernando Valley, The Village is a luxurious Mediterranean-style rental apartment community.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
2 Units Available
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1194 sqft
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga.
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
Reseda
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Reseda is an unpretentious neighborhood that lies in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Home to hard-working folks and some of the best Mexican restaurants and food trucks in the L.A. area, you’ll love the diverse culture and easy commuting access in Reseda.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Biking
  • Public transportation (Los Angeles Metro bus)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Young adults (mostly between 19-34)
  • Established adults (mostly between 35-44)
  • Some families with young children

Close to:

  • The 101
  • The 405
  • California State University Northridge (CSUN)

Contains:

  • Reseda Park and Recreation Center
  • West Valley Park

Reseda in 3 Words: Unpretentious, Diverse, Residential

Living in Reseda

A Reseda address might not be trendy or near a beach, but this established neighborhood has a lot to offer. It was one of Los Angeles’ first suburbs and it’s still a great choice for affordable living in a central location, especially for CSUN students.

Dining in Reseda

One of the best-known facts about Reseda is that it’s where you’ll find some of the most delicious and authentic food in the Valley, almost always at dirt cheap prices. Vinh Loi Tofu draws fans from all over L.A. who love both the amazing vegan food and friendly service. Las Fuentas is always packed because their Mexican food is on point. Fab Hot Dogs is a local favorite that’s been featured on Food Network—make sure to try their house specialty, The Ripper.

Renting in Reseda, Los Angeles

When you’re ready to look for an apartment in Reseda, you can let out your breath a little. Some landlords here tend to be more willing to overlook some blemishes on your credit report as long as you’ve got a decent job. This area appeals mostly to hard-working folks who don’t care about living in the trendiest neighborhood, which also means that competition for apartments isn’t as steep as it is in other parts of the city.

The apartments for rent in Reseda are generally in older buildings, some of which have been updated. Nearly all units have air conditioning and most properties have onsite pools, courtyards and fitness centers. Many buildings are smoke-free and security gates are common for extra peace of mind. Rent prices tend to be lower than in other parts of the L.A. metro area.

Utilities are generally not included and each apartment complex has their own rules about whether pets are allowed or how many parking spaces are included. Apartments that do allow pets will generally require additional deposits per pet and a nominal amount of extra pet rent. Expect to meet the standard leasing requirements, such as having an income 3 times greater than your rent.

Getting around Reseda

Most people in Reseda have to drive, since the area isn’t designed to be especially walkable. But even though Reseda is generally a car-dependent area, there’s a movement to create more designated bike lanes in the area; nearby Northridge became the first city in the Los Angeles area to create bike lanes along Reseda Blvd. Reseda is also a convenient location for those who drive, since it has easy access to major highways like the 101 and the 405.  Many people also use public transportation and the Los Angeles County metro buses stop at 3 stations within the city.

Things to do in Reseda

Reseda is also a fun place to be when you want to let off a little steam. Most of the bars here could be considered a little divey, but that also means that drinks are cheap and you can be yourself and just go to relax. The Bunker is a favorite because it has pool tables, karaoke nights and the occasional underground hip hop show. C Frenz is an LGBT-friendly bar that welcomes anyone who loves to dance. A variety of parks in the area will allow you to enjoy the warm California sunshine, too. West Valley Park has playground equipment for the little ones and the Reseda Park and Recreation Center have basketball courts, a duck pond and a pool.

Reseda brings you all the convenience and diversity that you’d expect from the San Fernando Valley. Everything you need is right here.

