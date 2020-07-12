308 Apartments for rent in Reseda, Los Angeles, CA
Reseda is an unpretentious neighborhood that lies in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Home to hard-working folks and some of the best Mexican restaurants and food trucks in the L.A. area, you’ll love the diverse culture and easy commuting access in Reseda.
Transportation
- Driving
- Biking
- Public transportation (Los Angeles Metro bus)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Young adults (mostly between 19-34)
- Established adults (mostly between 35-44)
- Some families with young children
Close to:
- The 101
- The 405
- California State University Northridge (CSUN)
Contains:
- Reseda Park and Recreation Center
- West Valley Park
Reseda in 3 Words: Unpretentious, Diverse, Residential
A Reseda address might not be trendy or near a beach, but this established neighborhood has a lot to offer. It was one of Los Angeles’ first suburbs and it’s still a great choice for affordable living in a central location, especially for CSUN students.
One of the best-known facts about Reseda is that it’s where you’ll find some of the most delicious and authentic food in the Valley, almost always at dirt cheap prices. Vinh Loi Tofu draws fans from all over L.A. who love both the amazing vegan food and friendly service. Las Fuentas is always packed because their Mexican food is on point. Fab Hot Dogs is a local favorite that’s been featured on Food Network—make sure to try their house specialty, The Ripper.
When you’re ready to look for an apartment in Reseda, you can let out your breath a little. Some landlords here tend to be more willing to overlook some blemishes on your credit report as long as you’ve got a decent job. This area appeals mostly to hard-working folks who don’t care about living in the trendiest neighborhood, which also means that competition for apartments isn’t as steep as it is in other parts of the city.
The apartments for rent in Reseda are generally in older buildings, some of which have been updated. Nearly all units have air conditioning and most properties have onsite pools, courtyards and fitness centers. Many buildings are smoke-free and security gates are common for extra peace of mind. Rent prices tend to be lower than in other parts of the L.A. metro area.
Utilities are generally not included and each apartment complex has their own rules about whether pets are allowed or how many parking spaces are included. Apartments that do allow pets will generally require additional deposits per pet and a nominal amount of extra pet rent. Expect to meet the standard leasing requirements, such as having an income 3 times greater than your rent.
Most people in Reseda have to drive, since the area isn’t designed to be especially walkable. But even though Reseda is generally a car-dependent area, there’s a movement to create more designated bike lanes in the area; nearby Northridge became the first city in the Los Angeles area to create bike lanes along Reseda Blvd. Reseda is also a convenient location for those who drive, since it has easy access to major highways like the 101 and the 405. Many people also use public transportation and the Los Angeles County metro buses stop at 3 stations within the city.
Reseda is also a fun place to be when you want to let off a little steam. Most of the bars here could be considered a little divey, but that also means that drinks are cheap and you can be yourself and just go to relax. The Bunker is a favorite because it has pool tables, karaoke nights and the occasional underground hip hop show. C Frenz is an LGBT-friendly bar that welcomes anyone who loves to dance. A variety of parks in the area will allow you to enjoy the warm California sunshine, too. West Valley Park has playground equipment for the little ones and the Reseda Park and Recreation Center have basketball courts, a duck pond and a pool.
Reseda brings you all the convenience and diversity that you’d expect from the San Fernando Valley. Everything you need is right here.