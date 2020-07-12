308 Apartments for rent in Reseda, Los Angeles, CA

When you’re ready to look for an apartment in Reseda, you can let out your breath a little. Some landlords here tend to be more willing to overlook some blemishes on your credit report as long as you’ve got a decent job. This area appeals mostly to hard-working folks who don’t care about living in the trendiest neighborhood, which also means that competition for apartments isn’t as steep as it is in other parts of the city.

The apartments for rent in Reseda are generally in older buildings, some of which have been updated. Nearly all units have air conditioning and most properties have onsite pools, courtyards and fitness centers. Many buildings are smoke-free and security gates are common for extra peace of mind. Rent prices tend to be lower than in other parts of the L.A. metro area.

Utilities are generally not included and each apartment complex has their own rules about whether pets are allowed or how many parking spaces are included. Apartments that do allow pets will generally require additional deposits per pet and a nominal amount of extra pet rent. Expect to meet the standard leasing requirements, such as having an income 3 times greater than your rent.