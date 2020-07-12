/
greater griffith park
102 Apartments for rent in Greater Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA
$
26 Units Available
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
$
12 Units Available
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
2 Units Available
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
The Los Feliz Summit Apartments are located in the historic Los Feliz area between Hollywood and Glendale – adjacent to Griffith Park.
1 Unit Available
4247 Lexington Ave
4247 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
761 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Renovated duplex, prime Silver Lake Location - Property Id: 305587 Completely renovated 1 br/ 1 ba in stunning duplex! Walking distance from main streets in prime neighborhood. This beautiful 761 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3
1720 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below.
1 Unit Available
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108
5068 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below.
1 Unit Available
2611 Hyperion Ave A
2611 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand New luxury House for Rent 3 bdr 2 floors - Property Id: 277016 Will be available June 1 For Rent Brand new House 2 Floors 3 bedrooms 3 bath + office space back yard great location ! Very Quiet tact in the back, Lots of Sun light Washer &
1 Unit Available
5225 Hollywood Blvd Apt 416
5225 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below.
1 Unit Available
4200 Parva Avenue
4200 Parva Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2540 sqft
Impeccably maintained neo-colonial with explosive, head-on ocean to downtown views. Beautiful wood floors, walls of glass and period tiles throughout. Step-down living room with fireplace and sliders to viewing deck.
1 Unit Available
3245 LOWRY RD
3245 Lowry Road, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
2613 sqft
SPANISH COLONIAL REVIVAL 4TH GENERATION - Property Id: 131892 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Spanish Colonial Revival Style. Lovely third generation 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, family home.
1 Unit Available
5055 Franklin Ave
5055 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 RARE FIND! XTRA LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN LOS FELIZ - Property Id: 315127 Sun-filled, Extra Large, Three Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom in Los Feliz, Great Griffith Park Area.
1 Unit Available
1727 N Alexandria Ave
1727 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1000 sqft
EXTRA SPECIAL 1BD 1BA HOLLYWOOD/LOS FELIZ APT - Property Id: 259289 Original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wood molding, built-in bookcases and hutch, French windows and doors, ceiling fans, 2 window air conditioners, 2 walk-in closets, lots of
1 Unit Available
1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203
1732 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Renovated Upper Apartment - Property Id: 304182 Renovated Upper Apartment 1 bed 1 bath Laminate Flooring Wall unit AC Ceiling Fan POOL Secured Parking Onsite Laundry One year lease 818 376 9102 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
2266 N. Ronda Vista ST
2266 Ronda Vista Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
STUNNING VIEWS, WASHER DRYER, GARAGE - Property Id: 278360 GORGEOUS VIEWS MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE WASHER DRYER INCLUDED WOOD FLOOR CENTRAL AC / HEAT GRANITE COUNTER FIREPLACE STAINLESS STEEL VIKING APPLIANCES HUGE BALCONY GARAGE JACUZZI TUB HIGH
1 Unit Available
5333 Russell Ave Apt 207
5333 Russell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below.
1 Unit Available
3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208
3949 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Los Feliz Plaza - Property Id: 235436 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Plus Den with Garage Parking and Balcony. This apartment is approx 800 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
3358 Bellota Way
3358 Bellota Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
3356 Bellota Way - 3356 Available 07/25/20 Million Dollar View of Los Feliz/Hollywood Hills!!! - THIS UNIT IS UNDER FULL RENOVATION, PLEASE ADD YOUR NAME TO OUR WAITING LIST **Updated photos to come once construction is complete*If you are open to
1 Unit Available
4609 Los Feliz Blvd. #2
4609 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large/Charming 1 Bed, 1 Bath. 765 sq. ft. Hardwood Floors on the 1st level. Walking distance to Coffee Bean, Lassons grocery store, Albertsons, restaurants, and Griffith Park. 1 parking space and onsite laundry room. $35 application fee.
1 Unit Available
4411 LOS FELIZ
4411 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
996 sqft
Nestled between the restaurants and shops of Los Feliz Village and the trails of Griffith Park, the Los Feliz Towers offers the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle at your doorstep.
1 Unit Available
2211 Hyperion Avenue
2211 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
768 sqft
Gorgeous top floor unit for lease in Los Feliz offering two bedrooms and one bathroom. This unit offers a charming porch with views, bright and spacious floor-plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and baseboard molding.
1 Unit Available
1836 N New Hampshire Ave Apt 304
1836 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
At the intersection of Franklin and New Hampshire, this renovated one bedroom is in the heart of Los Feliz. Just one block from Vermont, Los Feliz Village has a ton of great restaurants, bars, shopping, and a movie theater.
1 Unit Available
2045 Rodney Drive
2045 Rodney Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2045 Rodney Drive #202, Los Angeles, CA 90027 - Move in Special: Half off 1st months rent - Rent: $2,610 Per Month - Deposit: $2,700 -
1 Unit Available
2613 Hyperion Ave
2613 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous Home in Prime Silverlake - Bright and modern house tucked in the back and off the street is just steps away from the newest and most trendy restaurants, cafes, shops in Silverlake 2 Floors 3 bedrooms 3 bath + office space Outdoor beautiful
Results within 1 mile of Greater Griffith Park
5 Units Available
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
