389 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Los Angeles renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Encino
6 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,416
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
13 Units Available
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,641
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,121
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,417
1339 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,525
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City West
48 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
959 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Be, you can find your balance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
36 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greater Echo Park Elysian
54 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,125
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northridge
76 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
31 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Cultural
60 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
218 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,521
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
14 Units Available
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,804
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
2 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Hollywood
2 Units Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hollywood
46 Units Available
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,379
854 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,473
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1473 sqft
1600 Vine features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a variety of floor plans to suit your urban lifestyle. Located in the heart of Hollywood for access to work and play.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
17 Units Available
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,686
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,696
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1141 sqft
Luxurious community has rooftop sky lounges, pool, spa and package concierge. Apartments feature luxurious baths, full-sized washer and dryer, central A/C. Excellent location by the Grove, Sunset Plaza and Melrose Avenue.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
City Guide for Los Angeles, CA

"I see your hair is burnin'. Hills are filled with fire. If they say I never loved you. You know they are a liar. Drivin' down your freeways. Midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars .... LA Woman, you're my woman." (The Doors, 'LA Woman')

Moving to Los Angeles is the continuation of the American dream, of traveling west towards the setting sun and carving out a life on the edge of the world.

The good news: You can do it. Renting an apartment in LA is far easier and less expensive than in cities of comparable size like San Francisco and New York. Legions of dreamers, wanderers, pioneers, artists and those in search for a better life have picked up and moved to the belly of the beast, and so can you.

The bad news: Los Angeles has over 100 definable neighborhoods, and deciding which one of them to live in can be intimidating. However, if you do your research, you too can join the masses in the land of milk and honey, the entertainment capital of the world, the center of the universe: the City of Angels.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Los Angeles, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Los Angeles renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

