Apartment List
/
CA
/
los angeles
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

755 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
965 sqft
Convenient Koreatown location only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Escape from urban hustle and bustle amid courtyards and fountains. Meditate in the tranquil Zen garden or perfect your stroke on the putting green.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
North Hollywood
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,925
1363 sqft
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,605
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,857
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
100 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,146
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,845
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Valley Village
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1089 sqft
Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
7 Units Available
Canoga Park
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
28 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
45 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
190 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hollywood
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,050
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,360 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,747 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen moderately in Los Angeles, a few other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,747 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most other large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Angeles 3 BedroomsLos Angeles Accessible ApartmentsLos Angeles Apartments under $1,000Los Angeles Apartments under $1,200
    Los Angeles Apartments under $1,300Los Angeles Apartments with BalconyLos Angeles Apartments with GarageLos Angeles Apartments with GymLos Angeles Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Angeles Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Apartments with Pool
    Los Angeles Apartments with Washer-DryerLos Angeles Cheap PlacesLos Angeles Dog Friendly ApartmentsLos Angeles Furnished ApartmentsLos Angeles Luxury PlacesLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
    Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
    Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
    NorthridgeHollywood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
    Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
    Los Angeles City College