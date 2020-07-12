/
congress north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 AM
619 Apartments for rent in Congress North, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Spacious 1 bedroom on the ground floor
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1083 Leighton Ave
1083 Leighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
690 sqft
Spacious, renovated1 Bed 1 bath apartment near USC - Property Id: 315123 Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment with large kitchen, living room and bedroom. Every thing is new.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3679 S Halldale Ave
3679 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new apartment near USC - Property Id: 314269 Location: 3679 S Halldale Ave. Lease Term: 11 months The rent is $998 per room per month with utilities included and the place would be fully furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1431 W 37th St
1431 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146 We got 6 units at this apartment.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1260 W 39th St 1&9
1260 W 39th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
600 sqft
1 BR stunners near exposition park!!! - Property Id: 121616 Come by at 2:00 PM on WED July 8th for a viewing! 213-640-9404 110 freeway and Exposition Metro Line A few blocks to USC Exposition Park/Museums, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2631 S La Salle Ave
2631 South La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
1578 sqft
Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. All of our buildings are located less than a mile away from the USC campus and we are happy to provide off campus student housing.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3957 Budlong
3957 S Budlong Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1444 sqft
Newly built in 2018 four unit! 3 bed + 3.5 bath two story unit walking distance to the USC campus, the Coliseum, and the Banc of California stadium. Perfect for students living with roommates.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2350 Portland St
2350 Portland Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
1750 sqft
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2717 S. Harvard Ave
2717 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Brand New Furnished 1+1 with W/D in unit! - West Adams District Brand New One bedroom One bathroom, furnished and ready to move in today! Unit is rented at $2500 with furniture!~ Ready to bring your living experience to the next level? Don't miss
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 W. 39th St.
2018 West 39th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1051 sqft
4 Unit Bldg in Leimert Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 139802 Unit available September 1, 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Monmouth
2640 Monmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
1944 sqft
This exceptional property is located on the highly coveted North Side of campus within the DPS patrol zone and just a short walk to campus. Well located close to Menlo and Ellendale as well as The Row, this property is great for a group of 5-7.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A
1180 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1-Bathroom unit is located on USC's north side, a short walk to campus.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1007 W 24th St
1007 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
This stunning, fully furnished, one-bedroom suite with private entrance and kitchenette is available in a shared 4-bedroom house near USC. The current roommates are USC Graduate students.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3738 Normandie Ave
3738 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3738 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 Utilities included: $5,000 Rent: $1,000 per month per bedroom Located to the west of the USC campus, 3738 Normandie Ave is a classic 5B2B house. This apartment is only 0.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Normandie Ave
3000 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3000 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021) Located on the west part of the USC campus, 3000 Normandie Ave is a 4 bed 4 bath with a spanish-style exterior construction and classic interior decoration.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1453 W 36th Pl
1453 West 36th Place, Los Angeles, CA
8 Bedrooms
$10,500
1453 W 36th P Available 08/10/20 Newly Built Modern Large Co-living House 1453 W 36th Pl Los Angeles, CA, 90018 Description One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021) Location: 1453 W 36th Pl Room type: 8 Bed 8 Bath Rent: $1354 per bedroom, 10,500
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2342 Portland Street
2342 Portland St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1044 sqft
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private entrance, private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1327 W. 37th Place
1327 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2358 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 6 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2913 S Flower St
2913 Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Awesome STUDIOS near USC!!! - Property Id: 124830 Contact CDI today at 213.748.4234 Available 08/05/2020 Includes all utilities except cable/internet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2352 Portland St
2352 Portland Street, Los Angeles, CA
7 Bedrooms
$8,400
1725 sqft
7 Bedroom, 7 Bathroom. Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1939 W 36th Place
1939 West 36th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Outstanding Three bedrooms & Two bathrooms in the heart of Los Angeles short distance to USC campus.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1245 West 37th Drive
1245 West 37th Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1190 sqft
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance. This unit is just steps away from campus and close to groceries and Taco Bell.
1 of 47
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1746 West 39TH Place
1746 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
1913 sqft
Beautifully Updated Craftsman Home! This classic 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home was recently updated inside and out.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1272 W 38th St B
1272 West 38th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Unit B Available 07/15/20 SPECIAL DEAL!! Beautifully renovated apt. near USC - Property Id: 149117 Spacious, recently renovated apartment with brand new appliances and laundry on site. Parking in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
