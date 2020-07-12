/
wilshire center koreatown
Last updated July 12 2020
128 Apartments for rent in Wilshire Center - Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
9 Units Available
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,828
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1065 sqft
In-unit laundry makes apartment life convenient. Units also feature stainless steel appliances and ample kitchen storage space. Amenities include a sauna, hot tub and pool. Nightlife and public transportation a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
29 Units Available
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
25 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
27 Units Available
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:00pm
$
22 Units Available
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,770
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,737
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,070
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
965 sqft
Convenient Koreatown location only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Escape from urban hustle and bustle amid courtyards and fountains. Meditate in the tranquil Zen garden or perfect your stroke on the putting green.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,519
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
19 Units Available
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,824
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
36 Units Available
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,008
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
600 sqft
The apartments at 501 Mariposa are conveniently located in the trendy Koreatown neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 901 S Ardmore The apartments at 901 S Ardmore are conveniently located in Koreatown with close proximity to Downtown, West Hollywood and Silver Lake.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 DEPOSIT on approved credit The Kingsley Apartments are the perfect place to call home. Take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool and indulge in Southern California’s year-round sun.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
3 Units Available
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
931 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments walkable to shops and restaurants. Units feature a fireplace, garbage disposal, air conditioning, and private patio or balcony. Common courtyard with pool and grill; other common amenities include a sauna and gym.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
254 South Normandie Avenue
254 S Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Look & Lease Special in the heart of Koreatown - Property Id: 313929 MOVE IN SPECIAL! Please call for details. Newly renovated & inviting units in the heart of Koreatown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
844 Fedora Street
844 Fedora Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1176 sqft
Lexington At Fedora - Property Id: 138664 Beautiful, spacious condos available starting at $2800/month! Your new 2x2 luxury home awaits you!!! Different floor plans available, different prices, based on location and size! MOVE IN SPECIAL- UP TO 1
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
562 N Kenmore Ave
562 North Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
600 sqft
SLEEK & MODERN 2BD/1BA in Hollywood! - Property Id: 300701 Equipped with ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART APPLIANCES including dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, IN-UNIT washer and dryer, BEAUTIFUL laminate wood flooring, central air, and heat.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
514 S Mariposa Ave 203
514 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
640 sqft
Newly Renovated 1b1b in trendy K-Town location! - Property Id: 80620 Welcome to 514 S Mariposa! Newly renovated unit boast ultra modern finishes to compliment a updated 60's retro exterior.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 Fedora St
823 Fedora Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW LEASING*** Bright 1BR 1Bath unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
172 N Mariposa Avenue
172 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Prime location recently remodel all new appliance close to freeway a must see.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
681 Shatto
681 Shatto Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully Renovated Studios in Koreatown! - Property Id: 57874 Look & Lease! Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, with soaring 10ft tall ceilings, Lots of windows, Spacious Room, Walk in Closet with organizational
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
123 South Catalina Street - 313
123 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,485
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful fully remodeled modern Studio + 1 Bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
861 S Catalina St
861 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled-1BR 1Bath. Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious two bedroom! With laminated and tiled floor, a granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove.
