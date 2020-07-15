/
/
/
THECHICAGOSCHOOL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
189 Apartments For Rent Near The Chicago School of Professional Psychology at Los Angeles
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
58 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,090
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
185 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,458
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,964
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
260 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,340
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1061 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
$
80 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1417 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
73 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:41 AM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 AM
77 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,121
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
181 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
49 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,950
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1289 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpeting, walk-in closets and modern appliances in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has such amenities as a heated pool, a spa and a fitness center. Walking distance from Museum of Contemporary Art.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1206 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
193 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,625
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,886
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1193 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 AM
$
98 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
208 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
54 Units Available
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,777
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,118
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
63 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,646
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
188 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,935
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,135
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
48 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
208 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,420
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1185 sqft
1133 Hope offers vibrant, upscale living showcasing stunning DTLA views and luxury amenities along with easy access to the best of downtown. Join our list to learn more about our studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse residences for lease.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Cultural
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.