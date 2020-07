Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access media room package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar courtyard doorman guest suite hot tub lobby

WE OFFER IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED, AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! The Met is located in the center of DTLA's vibrant South Park neighborhood. Here you'll find everything you need for an exciting 24/7 lifestyle with shopping, dining, nightlife, and easy transportation options all just beyond your door. We're one city block to LA Live, Staples Center, LA Convention Center, Microsoft Theater and Regal Cinemas for the best in downtown entertainment, sporting events, concerts and movies. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with fully-equipped kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, spacious closets and private balconies with great views. Our 24-hour front desk with package acceptance, valet laundry and dry cleaning, gated resident and guest parking, and key-less FOB access make living here a breeze. Outdoor pool with sundeck and loungers, grilling areas and umbrella seating create surrounded by tropical landscaping create one ...