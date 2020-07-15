/
Los Angeles City College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:29 AM
219 Apartments For Rent Near Los Angeles City College
46 Units Available
Hollywood
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,597
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1162 sqft
A staple in Hollywood living, Eastown offers the maximum in lifestyle flexibility.
54 Units Available
Hollywood
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,371
854 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,484
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1473 sqft
1600 Vine features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a variety of floor plans to suit your urban lifestyle. Located in the heart of Hollywood for access to work and play.
30 Units Available
Hollywood
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,239
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,709
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
26 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
19 Units Available
Hollywood
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,906
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,714
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,627
1049 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
36 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
281 Units Available
Hollywood
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,135
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,490
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1262 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
21 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
48 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
11 Units Available
Hollywood
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,620
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
56 Units Available
Hollywood United
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1100 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available near Highway 101 and Hollywood/Vine Metro station. Fully furnished with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs welcome.
41 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Luxurious with a Renaissance Revival feel. This community offers modern fitness center amenities as well as a resident lounge, business center, and community seating. Homes include expansive views and modern appliances.
9 Units Available
Hollywood
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,682
1069 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,977
2105 sqft
Loft-style and two-bedroom homes with amazing views, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, garage parking. Shopping, dining, entertainment of W. Sunset Blvd. Access to Metro local line, Hollywood Freeway.
25 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,050
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
17 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,070
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
16 Units Available
Hollywood
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,899
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
926 sqft
Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair.
6 Units Available
Hollywood
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,195
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1125 sqft
Central Park, The Grove and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery are easily accessed from this community. Property features include a lounge, theater, business center and rooftop deck. Apartments include alarm systems, satellite television and walk-in closets.
5 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1240 sqft
Welcome home to 5015 Clinton Apartment Homes, located in Hancock Park, a highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles and the 10 and 101 freeways.
4 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1169 sqft
Located in the historic Larchmont and Hancock Park Districts, Chelsea Court is surrounded by many of the city's finest restaurants, galleries and theaters.
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,746
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,967
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
4 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
934 sqft
Located in Hancock Park, a historic and highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the 10 and 101 freeways.
16 Units Available
Silver Lake
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,212
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
847 sqft
OUR PRICING REFLECTS OUR 2 MONTHS FREE SPECIAL! Imagine… unparalleled convenience and stunning views from your own private retreat in Silver Lake, LA’s hippest neighborhood.
8 Units Available
Rampart Village
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,754
590 sqft
Westlake Theatre and Chapman Plaza are both convenient to this property. The Koreatown community offers garage parking, a barbecue area and Wi-Fi at the pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
3 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,080
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1178 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.