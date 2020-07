Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool guest parking sauna cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly hot tub package receiving

Stop in to see the most renowned apartments in Los Angeles – 7950 West Sunset. Luxury apartments second to none,

offering the finest rental opportunity in West Hollywood. Directly across from the Director's Guild and moments away from

everywhere you want to be: Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Hills, the Pacific Design Center, Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica

Boulevard. Walk to restaurants, entertainment, and more.