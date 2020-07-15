/
rolling hills estates
238 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
86 Cottonwood Circle
86 Cottonwood Circle, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2174 sqft
Wonderful location with one of the largest floor plans in the highly sought after Terraces. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a separate den or office has been meticulously maintained. All upstairs rooms feature engineered wood flooring.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
69 Aspen Way
69 Aspen Way, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1988 sqft
A rare must see! Immaculate, exceptional townhome in coveted private hilltop community, The Terraces.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
20 Pepper Tree Lane
20 Pepper Tree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
2546 sqft
A gorgeous 2 story single family home located in the beautiful "Pepper Tree Lane" community in Rolling Hills Estate.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
627 Deep Valley Drive
627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built Condos in the Heart of Rolling Hills Estates, La Collina Palos Verdes. Features this Gorgeous End Unit Two Bedrooms and Two Baths.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
15 Anacapa
15 Anacapa, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,700
4260 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Gorgeous, One Level Home, in Guard Gated Community.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
35 Horseshoe Lane
35 Horseshoe Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3312 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Bright meticulously upgraded center hall colonial style home with sweeping ocean view featuring brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout, in
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Walteria
4134 Pacific Coast Highway
4134 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2812 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** BEGONIA VILLAGE is a beautiful gated community in South Torrance.
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
30206 Avenida De Calma
30206 Avenida De Calma, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2304 sqft
Move in ready beautiful one level custom home on a large flat lot. Open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood & travertine floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6634 Abbottswood Drive
6634 Abbottswood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1617 sqft
Great location! One level home. Ready to move in. Walking distance to school. Quiet neighbourhood.Excellent family oriented home -4 bed rooms and 2 baths. Kitchen with breakfast area. Enclosed large back yard. No pets, please.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28433 Hazelridge Drive
28433 Hazelridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2484 sqft
Sweeping Panoramic Ocean - Catalina - Malibu - Sunset View Home. Very Quiet on Hazelridge Drive, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath and Large Family Room. Vaulted Ceiling in Dining Room and Living Room with nice view. Upgraded Kitchen, Granite counter.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1 Chestnut Lane
1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,375
4142 sqft
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
27036 Sunnyridge Road
27036 Sunnyridge Road, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4006 sqft
Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of it’s time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this exemplary 4,000sf home is situated on a level
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28749 Cedarbluff Drive
28749 Cedarbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Large Home Nestled on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula Overlooking the Picturesque Blue Pacific Ocean! Sit in the backyard and enjoy unobstructed ocean views and watch as the ships sail by.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3511 Senefeld Drive
3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
818 sqft
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2112 Velez Drive
2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes. Utilities included: internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 26th 2020. $4,200/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Rolling Hills Estates start at $4,850/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Rolling Hills Estates area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rolling Hills Estates from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.