Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM

510 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Greater Echo Park Elysian
54 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,535
850 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
201 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
623 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Venice
5 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
638 sqft
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
665 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
32 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
1 of 61

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
675 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
31 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
617 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
24 Units Available
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
639 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
742 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Foothill Trails
4 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
657 sqft
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
18 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
1 of 68

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
216 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
740 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northridge
2 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
655 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
15 Units Available
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
744 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
48 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hollywood
24 Units Available
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,666
793 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
20 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
825 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
19 Units Available
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
568 sqft
High-end living in South Park. Minutes from Grand Hope Park and the Staples Center. Renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, and stunning views of the city. Private, controlled access.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
18 Units Available
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
791 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Hollywood
21 Units Available
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
710 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Mid-City West
8 Units Available
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
825 sqft
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Greater Wilshire
2 Units Available
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,190
916 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Studio City
11 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
811 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.

June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,364 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,753 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen slightly in Los Angeles, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,753 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Los Angeles.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most similar cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

