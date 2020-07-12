136 Apartments for rent in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

AL
181 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
46 Units Available
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
191 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
100 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,146
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
36 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
11 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,785
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
20 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
17 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,770
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
16 Units Available
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
57 Units Available
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,118
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
18 Units Available
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,752
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,178
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
996 sqft
Experience urban-style elegance and European living in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The Da Vinci, the newest member of the Renaissance collection, offers fifteen unique apartment floor plans to match your California lifestyle.
35 Units Available
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
190 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,458
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,950
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,044
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
20 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
10 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,904
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,692
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
30 Units Available
The Met
950 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1012 sqft
Nor far from the Grammy Museum and Staples Center, these downtown LA apartments bring recently refurbished style in the guise of stainless steel surfaces, refrigerator and full kitchen cooking range. Includes underground parking and gym.
76 Units Available
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,126
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
60 Units Available
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
53 Units Available
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,625
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1106 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
84 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1417 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
57 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1178 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
19 Units Available
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1210 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
49 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Downtown Los Angeles
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Los Angeles is a place where you’ll never be bored, and that’s especially true when you live downtown. This sunny neighborhood is ground zero for the best entertainment in the city as well as home to many major corporations. But bring a healthy bank account before you get in line for a place of your own, because everyone else wants to live here, too.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Public transportation: Los Angeles Metro rail and bus
  • Walkable

Demographics

  • Highly diverse
  • Young professionals (mostly between ages 18-34)
  • Established professionals (mostly between 35-49)
  • Few families

Close to:

  • Highway 10
  • University of Southern California
  • Chinatown
  • USC Medical Center

Contains:

  • Staples Center
  • Grand Central Market
  • Los Angeles Music Center
  • Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

Downtown Los Angeles in 3 Words: exciting, busy, revitalized

Living in Downtown Los Angeles

When people think of Los Angeles, out-of-towners are more likely to think about Hollywood. But Downtown L.A.—or DTLA, as it’s sometimes called—is in the midst of several years of revitalization and has become an exciting center of urban life you won’t want to miss. An influx of professionals has also brought in more upscale restaurants and shops. Instead of just coming to this neighborhood for the entertainment, then spending hours in traffic to get back to the suburbs, downtown has enough options that you never need to leave.

Things to do in Downtown Los Angeles

If you love major concerts and sporting events, you’ll definitely want to take an apartment downtown since this is where all the city’s major venues are located. The Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall is an architectural marvel where the design amplifies the sounds of the symphony. For those whose tastes run more to current radio artists of any genre, you’ll catch them at the famous Staples Center (at least on nights when the L.A. Lakers aren’t playing basketball here.)

Renters in Downtown Los Angeles especially love its urban life, with walkable neighborhoods surrounded by skyscrapers. But when you want a getaway to the beach, it’s only a 10-mile drive to places like Venice Beach and Pacific Palisades. Surfing and swimming are only some of the ways that people stay fit, though. Residents of downtown Los Angeles are some of the fittest people around, and they maintain their fitness at a number of gyms and facilities like UEVolution and the high-end Future Health. Downtown also has a 4-mile hiking trail through the neighborhood that will take you by some historical sites.

Renting in Downtown Los Angeles

Finding an apartment for rent in downtown Los Angeles may not be quick or easy, so make sure you’re allowing plenty of time to find one. A combination of high interest in the area, limited stock, and low vacancy rates all contribute to the challenge. Once people move here, they tend to stay because it’s such a great neighborhood. That means there’s not a lot of quick turnover of apartments. But that also means renters here are emotionally invested in where they live, so it will be worth a little extra trouble for a space to open up.

Los Angeles has a reputation for not being the most pedestrian-friendly city, but downtown is an exception. You can walk to legendary bars like Villains Tavern to hear talented live musicians and order refreshments—ask the bartenders for recommendations, because their unique drinks are exceptional. Catch a game or a show at the Staples Center and walk to the nearby Salvage Bar & Lounge for some pre- or post-game festivities.

Hop over to the Little Tokyo enclave in downtown for some fabulous ramen at Daikokuya—it’s definitely worth the long lines. If weekends aren’t complete without brunch, Bottega Louie is as unforgettable for their service as for their colorful macarons.

Renting in downtown Los Angeles also gives you great, up-close access to cultural events galore. The El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument—locals just call it Olvera Street—is the site of the oldest remaining structure in L.A. and the Mexican market looks just like old Mexico. The Broad (pronounced Brode) museum just opened in late 2015 and is home to more than 2,000 works of contemporary art by more than 200 artists.

Now that you’re convinced that downtown Los Angeles is where you want to be, get cracking right away on finding a place. Most apartments for rent in this area are lofts or condos in high-rise buildings. Nearly every apartment building also has an onsite pool and rooftop patio, and most have high-end appliances and granite countertops for a look that’s decidedly upscale. Some even have multiple onsite fitness studios and private climate-controlled wine cellars.

Renting in downtown Los Angeles requires a healthy pocketbook, and there are few bargains to be had here. But when you want your slice of the good life, this is the right place!

