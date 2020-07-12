136 Apartments for rent in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Finding an apartment for rent in downtown Los Angeles may not be quick or easy, so make sure you’re allowing plenty of time to find one. A combination of high interest in the area, limited stock, and low vacancy rates all contribute to the challenge. Once people move here, they tend to stay because it’s such a great neighborhood. That means there’s not a lot of quick turnover of apartments. But that also means renters here are emotionally invested in where they live, so it will be worth a little extra trouble for a space to open up.

Los Angeles has a reputation for not being the most pedestrian-friendly city, but downtown is an exception. You can walk to legendary bars like Villains Tavern to hear talented live musicians and order refreshments—ask the bartenders for recommendations, because their unique drinks are exceptional. Catch a game or a show at the Staples Center and walk to the nearby Salvage Bar & Lounge for some pre- or post-game festivities.

Hop over to the Little Tokyo enclave in downtown for some fabulous ramen at Daikokuya—it’s definitely worth the long lines. If weekends aren’t complete without brunch, Bottega Louie is as unforgettable for their service as for their colorful macarons.

Renting in downtown Los Angeles also gives you great, up-close access to cultural events galore. The El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument—locals just call it Olvera Street—is the site of the oldest remaining structure in L.A. and the Mexican market looks just like old Mexico. The Broad (pronounced Brode) museum just opened in late 2015 and is home to more than 2,000 works of contemporary art by more than 200 artists.

Now that you’re convinced that downtown Los Angeles is where you want to be, get cracking right away on finding a place. Most apartments for rent in this area are lofts or condos in high-rise buildings. Nearly every apartment building also has an onsite pool and rooftop patio, and most have high-end appliances and granite countertops for a look that’s decidedly upscale. Some even have multiple onsite fitness studios and private climate-controlled wine cellars.

Renting in downtown Los Angeles requires a healthy pocketbook, and there are few bargains to be had here. But when you want your slice of the good life, this is the right place!