54 Apartments For Rent Near Pierce College
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,519
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,643
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,184
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1271 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,384
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,992
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,374
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,293
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,762
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,485
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,958
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
952 sqft
Situated on almost 3 acres, Corbin Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring semi-private garages, washer and dryer hookups, a large pool and jacuzzi, as well as fantastic interior unit upgrades! Enjoy the affordability
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS Warner Center offers unique loft-style and two and three bedroom apartment homes in Canoga Park.
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
960 sqft
Warner Courtyard provides one-level and town-house apartments within a residential area of Canoga Park. With lush landscaping, our community includes a swimming pool and fitness room.
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6434-38 Shirley Ave in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,857
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.