Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

639 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with garage

Los Angeles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
14 Units Available
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,804
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
2 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Hollywood
2 Units Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hollywood
46 Units Available
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,379
854 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,473
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1473 sqft
1600 Vine features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a variety of floor plans to suit your urban lifestyle. Located in the heart of Hollywood for access to work and play.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
20 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,029
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Studio City
9 Units Available
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,113
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,477
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
1250 sqft
Mature landscaping and neuvo-classic European architecture near Highway 101. Community amenities include clubhouse, conference room, alarm system, swimming pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
15 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
7 Units Available
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
931 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments walkable to shops and restaurants. Units feature a fireplace, garbage disposal, air conditioning, and private patio or balcony. Common courtyard with pool and grill; other common amenities include a sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Westside
2 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
6 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,312
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Mar Vista
3 Units Available
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,153
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
1108 sqft
Renovated homes with brushed-nickel lighting and fireplaces. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Easy access to I-405. Near Mar Vista Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
46 Units Available
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,740
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
11 Units Available
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,817
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
211 Units Available
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,785
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
23 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,640
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Van Nuys
19 Units Available
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northridge
10 Units Available
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greater Griffith Park
10 Units Available
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,328
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,619
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
950 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chatsworth
25 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1087 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,685
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
City Guide for Los Angeles, CA

"I see your hair is burnin'. Hills are filled with fire. If they say I never loved you. You know they are a liar. Drivin' down your freeways. Midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars .... LA Woman, you're my woman." (The Doors, 'LA Woman')

Moving to Los Angeles is the continuation of the American dream, of traveling west towards the setting sun and carving out a life on the edge of the world.

The good news: You can do it. Renting an apartment in LA is far easier and less expensive than in cities of comparable size like San Francisco and New York. Legions of dreamers, wanderers, pioneers, artists and those in search for a better life have picked up and moved to the belly of the beast, and so can you.

The bad news: Los Angeles has over 100 definable neighborhoods, and deciding which one of them to live in can be intimidating. However, if you do your research, you too can join the masses in the land of milk and honey, the entertainment capital of the world, the center of the universe: the City of Angels.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

