/
/
/
hollywood hills west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:43 AM
170 Apartments for rent in Hollywood Hills West, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
33 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
22 Units Available
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
18 Units Available
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,816
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,937
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
631 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,564
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:09am
6 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:01am
7 Units Available
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
4 Units Available
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
997 sqft
The Pinnacle is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor as well as many major film, television, and recording studios.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:10am
5 Units Available
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,645
764 sqft
This unique apartment must be seen to be appreciated. New stove and dishwasher, new wood floors. Granite counters, private balconies, and patios. Spacious closet. Cozy Gas Fireplace and Central Air/Heating. Ceiling Fan.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:26am
7 Units Available
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poinsettia Club Apartments offer a variety of apartments for rent in the elegant, star-studded city of Hollywood, California.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 07:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 Martel in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
1 Unit Available
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
This charming community features upscale amenities and features. Close to fine dining and shopping. Homes feature wood-like flooring, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Large patios and ample green space on-site.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
1 Unit Available
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1343 sqft
Welcome to Bonita Terrace! Literally just steps from The Magic Castle, and a jaunt from either the Hollywood Bowl or Hollywood & Highland, Bonita Terrace is at the heart of Hollywood life.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15
1940 Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1179 sqft
Beautiful spacious 2 Bed - 2 Bath condo with pool in prime Hollywood - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3008 Passmore Dr.
3008 Passmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2400 sqft
Beautiful Hollywood Hills Home w/ Guesthouse For Lease! - Private gated compound in the hollywood hills, with breathtaking views, pool and guest house. This zen hillside retreat is situated on over 15,000 Sq.ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Vantage
1710 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,799
750 sqft
This Amazing Studio is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 620 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7665 Fountain Avenue
7665 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
780 sqft
#7: $2050 +$50 (1 Parking) +$3.61 SCEP=$2103.61. (2nd Parking if available extra $50) ask for our updated video including new flooring and carpet on stairs! Bright Apartment, light and bright with lots of windows.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard East, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1002 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo in highly-sought after Cahuenga Hills Tennis Club. Second floor unit, private, with a lush garden view, tucked in the hills just above the Hollywood Bowl.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1432 North Curson Avenue
1432 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1222 sqft
*** Please note: $2,995 is a 1 year Covid-19 move in special on a $3,295 face rent amount*** Located in the heart of Hollywood, only a mile away from the famous Hollywood Strip and Sunset Strip, Sunset-Off-Sunset is a state of the art urban
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
7300 Franklin Avenue
7300 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
826 sqft
Located in one of LA's most sought after areas at the base of the Hollywood Hills and walking distance to Runyon Canyon. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open living room, hardwood flooring throughout and private patio area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2926 Briar Knoll Drive
2926 Briar Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1811 sqft
2926 Briar Knoll Drive Available 07/13/20 Beautiful and Serene Laurel Canyon Home - Your new sanctuary among the trees surrounded by nature on all sides. This secluded zen home was built in 1947 and contains 3.5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6665 Franklin Ave Unit 6
6665 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Fantastic 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Hollywood! - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Hollywood! With all new appliances, ready to move in! Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1414 North Fairfax Avenue
1414 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
650 sqft
When asking other tenants, "How is it, living in West Hollywood?" the majority all stat, "I love it, It's an experience!" Now can be your opportunity to live that experience.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWest Hollywood, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAInglewood, CA