Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym green community parking pool bike storage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill conference room fire pit key fob access pool table yoga

We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes!

*Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement. Call Us Today For Details.



Alina is your opportunity to live in an iconic skyscraper, unsurpassed in sophistication among Downtown Los Angeles' tech-savvy and design-driven innovation. You get the best of everything at Alina - urbanism, trend spotting, and lifestyle innovation. Living at Alina, surrounded by urban adventurers and influential Angeleno's, will serve as a symbol of a bright future and the best of Los Angeles, right at your feet. Our studio, one, two, three-bedroom, and penthouse homes simply rise above the competition. Stop by for a tour today!