Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:50 PM

125 Apartments for rent in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
13 Units Available
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,151
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
17 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
33 Units Available
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
930 sqft
Pet-friendly community with studio and one-bedroom apartments. Gated for privacy with a BBQ/picnic area and business center on premises. Great location in North Hollywood with Orange and Red Line Metro across the street.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
37 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
26 Units Available
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,030
1363 sqft
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
12 Units Available
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
890 sqft
Cozy kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Racquetball court, swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, 24-hour gym and BBQ area. Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
12 Units Available
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,515
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the NoHo-Arts District, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and BBQ areas. Units feature A/C, designer paint and wood-inspired flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,130
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1073 sqft
Luxury meets elegance in these stylish apartments with quartz stone countertops and hard surface plank flooring. Expansive swimming pool with cabanas and hot tub, a WiFi lounge, yoga studio, and more, designed for maximum comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
226 Units Available
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1120 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avana North Hollywood Apartments are chic urban living spaces located near Universal Studios and North Hollywood. A sun deck and barbecue area make hanging out outside easy. Interiors are freshly updated with luxury trim.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Welcome home to 11324 Huston Street - Where comfort and convenience await. Live central to some of the best things North Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1013 sqft
Luxury living in NoHo. Resort-like pool with sundeck, pet spa, fitness center, rooftop lounge. USB charging stations, custom closets, hardwood floors. Across the street from the Orange/Red Metro lines.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10620 NoHo, an affordable garden-style community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with controlled access and covered parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5151 Riverton Ave
5151 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
Available 07/28/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317868 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THEY SHARE A COMMON WALL.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10809 Hartsook St
10809 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1500 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316866 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE PROPERTY AND THIS IS FRONT HOUSE.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10801 Hartsook St
10801 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316878 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE FRONT PROPERTY ON THE LOT AND BOTH

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5509 Cartwright Ave 2
5509 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316789 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON THE LOT, HOWEVER THERE

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12036 Saticoy St
12036 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
12036 Saticoy St. - Property Id: 315796 Tastefully remodeled unit. Must see unit!! Corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd and Saticoy St. Near major retail locations, parks, and schools. Convenient freeway access.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10952 Kittridge Street
10952 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1675 sqft
Available 07/16/20 North Hollywood Living— Live, work, and play in North Hollywood. This two-story home features three-bedrooms, three-baths, with nearly 1,700 sqft of living space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6060 Fulcher Ave
6060 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
800 sqft
COZY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 298042 COZY 2 BED 1 BATH WOOD FLOORING CENTRAL AC/HEAT STOVE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR YARD STREET PARKING ONE YEAR LEASE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10946 1/2 Hortense St
10946 1/2 Hortense St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
***NOW RENTING*** Bright, private and spacious 1BR+1Bath will be your home and your sanctuary.

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
6861 Hinds Avenue
6861 Hinds Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1223 sqft
Welcome to your Spacious North Hollywood Condo! Walk in to a large and bright living room, with a separate dining area and a cozy fireplace. Offering you 1,195 sqft of living space.

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12119 Hart Street
12119 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Well-sized and FULLY remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in North Hollywood! This gorgeous apartment comes with tiled floors, new cabinets, granite, stove, refrigerator, ample closet space. 2 Parking Spaces. No Pets.
North Hollywood
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

When it comes to pursuing big dreams, most people think of Hollywood. But locals know that the real place to be is North Hollywood, also known as NoHo. With amenities galore, easy access to public transportation, and a variety of housing options to fit any rent budget, this is a great place to make your California dreams come true.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Biking
  • Walking
  • Public transportation (North Hollywood Metro Station buses and Red Line subway)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Working adults of all ages

Close to:

  • I-5
  • The 101
  • Burbank

Contains:

  • Arts District
  • Highway 170
  • Universal Studios
  • Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
  • Valley Plaza Recreation Center

North Hollywood in 3 Words: Vibrant, Convenient, Diverse

Living in North Hollywood

North Hollywood sums up the experience of living in Los Angeles: you’ll find sun, palm trees, lots of traffic, and so many things to do that you’ll never get bored. From nightlife to live theater in the Arts District, there’s plenty of excitement—but without the high rent premiums you might find in other neighborhoods.

Dining in North Hollywood

You’ll benefit from the diversity in North Hollywood when you experience the benefits of cultures coming together. You won’t want to miss Rodini Park, which is not actually a park but one of the best places to get cheap Mediterranean food. (Pro tip: save room for the famous salted caramel baklava cheesecake.) Some say that Hayat’s Kitchen serves the best Lebanese food in all of Los Angeles. And when you just want a hot dog, Vicious Dogs has both great food and great service.

Getting around North Hollywood

Part of the San Fernando Valley, NoHo has easy access to everything else in the greater Los Angeles area. The location and transportation options are the real selling points of this neighborhood. The North Hollywood Metro Station is a major hub for public transportation, which will help you get around the city by bus or subway and bypass long commutes. People are starting to seek other creative solutions to avoid hours spent in traffic. Biking has also become a more popular option, with bike lanes along Chandler and the Orange Line. NoHo is also pretty walkable when you’re spending time hanging out in the neighborhood. It’s possible to get by without a car in North Hollywood, but it’s not necessarily always convenient. Going into other parts of Los Angeles requires transfers, which adds to the length of your trip.

Renting in North Hollywood, Los Angeles

When you’re looking for an apartment in NoHo, you’ll be pleased by how many options are available. Apartments range from budget-friendly studios in older buildings to luxury condos with every amenity you could place on your wish list. Some apartments offer paid utilities, though you’ll want to ask about this when you sign your lease. In general, older apartments are more likely to include some paid utilities.

Things to do in North Hollywood

You’ll find the center of the action along Lankershim Blvd., the major north-south route through the city. This is where to go to find auto mechanics, walk-in medical clinics, and a handful of great restaurants and shops. Joe Coffee is a community favorite for a great cup of coffee (and make sure to try one of their homemade Pop Tarts.) Many locals say the Federal Bar is a prime example of the neighborhood’s revitalization, with great food and drinks downstairs and performances by talented artists in the underrated upstairs lounge.

North Hollywood has no shortage of entertainment options. More than 3 dozen small theaters give you an opportunity to watch stage performances—or maybe get up there yourself. Spoken Funk is a great place for clean comedy and sharp spoken-word poetry. NoHo renters also have a fondness for tiki bars. Tiki No is a fun stop for karaoke and fruity drinks.

NoHo residents care about being fit, and the combination of year-round great weather and beautiful views make it easy. North Hollywood Park is on the border of NoHo and Valley Village and has great jogging trails, along with workout areas to do pull-ups and sit-ups. Although the mature trees make this a beautiful park, some say it gets less safe after dark. The Valley Plaza Recreation Center is a big, family-friendly park with free WiFi.

When you decide to find an apartment in NoHo, come prepared with good references and an income 3 times more than the rent. Many apartment communities in NoHo are pet-friendly, though you’ll likely have to pay additional pet deposits and possibly a nominal amount of extra pet rent. When you want to enjoy your down time with your furry friend, the Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park is a popular spot.

Los Angeles is one of the world’s most exciting cities. If you want to be where you’ll find all the action, take a look at North Hollywood.

