125 Apartments for rent in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

You’ll find the center of the action along Lankershim Blvd., the major north-south route through the city. This is where to go to find auto mechanics, walk-in medical clinics, and a handful of great restaurants and shops. Joe Coffee is a community favorite for a great cup of coffee (and make sure to try one of their homemade Pop Tarts.) Many locals say the Federal Bar is a prime example of the neighborhood’s revitalization, with great food and drinks downstairs and performances by talented artists in the underrated upstairs lounge.

North Hollywood has no shortage of entertainment options. More than 3 dozen small theaters give you an opportunity to watch stage performances—or maybe get up there yourself. Spoken Funk is a great place for clean comedy and sharp spoken-word poetry. NoHo renters also have a fondness for tiki bars. Tiki No is a fun stop for karaoke and fruity drinks.

NoHo residents care about being fit, and the combination of year-round great weather and beautiful views make it easy. North Hollywood Park is on the border of NoHo and Valley Village and has great jogging trails, along with workout areas to do pull-ups and sit-ups. Although the mature trees make this a beautiful park, some say it gets less safe after dark. The Valley Plaza Recreation Center is a big, family-friendly park with free WiFi.

When you decide to find an apartment in NoHo, come prepared with good references and an income 3 times more than the rent. Many apartment communities in NoHo are pet-friendly, though you’ll likely have to pay additional pet deposits and possibly a nominal amount of extra pet rent. When you want to enjoy your down time with your furry friend, the Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park is a popular spot.

Los Angeles is one of the world’s most exciting cities. If you want to be where you’ll find all the action, take a look at North Hollywood.