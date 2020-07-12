125 Apartments for rent in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA
When it comes to pursuing big dreams, most people think of Hollywood. But locals know that the real place to be is North Hollywood, also known as NoHo. With amenities galore, easy access to public transportation, and a variety of housing options to fit any rent budget, this is a great place to make your California dreams come true.
Transportation
- Driving
- Biking
- Walking
- Public transportation (North Hollywood Metro Station buses and Red Line subway)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Working adults of all ages
Close to:
- I-5
- The 101
- Burbank
Contains:
- Arts District
- Highway 170
- Universal Studios
- Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
- Valley Plaza Recreation Center
North Hollywood in 3 Words: Vibrant, Convenient, Diverse
North Hollywood sums up the experience of living in Los Angeles: you’ll find sun, palm trees, lots of traffic, and so many things to do that you’ll never get bored. From nightlife to live theater in the Arts District, there’s plenty of excitement—but without the high rent premiums you might find in other neighborhoods.
You’ll benefit from the diversity in North Hollywood when you experience the benefits of cultures coming together. You won’t want to miss Rodini Park, which is not actually a park but one of the best places to get cheap Mediterranean food. (Pro tip: save room for the famous salted caramel baklava cheesecake.) Some say that Hayat’s Kitchen serves the best Lebanese food in all of Los Angeles. And when you just want a hot dog, Vicious Dogs has both great food and great service.
Part of the San Fernando Valley, NoHo has easy access to everything else in the greater Los Angeles area. The location and transportation options are the real selling points of this neighborhood. The North Hollywood Metro Station is a major hub for public transportation, which will help you get around the city by bus or subway and bypass long commutes. People are starting to seek other creative solutions to avoid hours spent in traffic. Biking has also become a more popular option, with bike lanes along Chandler and the Orange Line. NoHo is also pretty walkable when you’re spending time hanging out in the neighborhood. It’s possible to get by without a car in North Hollywood, but it’s not necessarily always convenient. Going into other parts of Los Angeles requires transfers, which adds to the length of your trip.
When you’re looking for an apartment in NoHo, you’ll be pleased by how many options are available. Apartments range from budget-friendly studios in older buildings to luxury condos with every amenity you could place on your wish list. Some apartments offer paid utilities, though you’ll want to ask about this when you sign your lease. In general, older apartments are more likely to include some paid utilities.
You’ll find the center of the action along Lankershim Blvd., the major north-south route through the city. This is where to go to find auto mechanics, walk-in medical clinics, and a handful of great restaurants and shops. Joe Coffee is a community favorite for a great cup of coffee (and make sure to try one of their homemade Pop Tarts.) Many locals say the Federal Bar is a prime example of the neighborhood’s revitalization, with great food and drinks downstairs and performances by talented artists in the underrated upstairs lounge.
North Hollywood has no shortage of entertainment options. More than 3 dozen small theaters give you an opportunity to watch stage performances—or maybe get up there yourself. Spoken Funk is a great place for clean comedy and sharp spoken-word poetry. NoHo renters also have a fondness for tiki bars. Tiki No is a fun stop for karaoke and fruity drinks.
NoHo residents care about being fit, and the combination of year-round great weather and beautiful views make it easy. North Hollywood Park is on the border of NoHo and Valley Village and has great jogging trails, along with workout areas to do pull-ups and sit-ups. Although the mature trees make this a beautiful park, some say it gets less safe after dark. The Valley Plaza Recreation Center is a big, family-friendly park with free WiFi.
When you decide to find an apartment in NoHo, come prepared with good references and an income 3 times more than the rent. Many apartment communities in NoHo are pet-friendly, though you’ll likely have to pay additional pet deposits and possibly a nominal amount of extra pet rent. When you want to enjoy your down time with your furry friend, the Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park is a popular spot.
Los Angeles is one of the world’s most exciting cities. If you want to be where you’ll find all the action, take a look at North Hollywood.