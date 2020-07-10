706 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
20 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,824
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
56 Units Available
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,871
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,843
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,121
793 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1208 sqft
One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments near the Financial District. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with pool, bbq/grill area and garage. Near Santa Monica Freeway.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,055
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,870
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
208 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,420
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1185 sqft
1133 Hope offers vibrant, upscale living showcasing stunning DTLA views and luxury amenities along with easy access to the best of downtown. Join our list to learn more about our studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse residences for lease.
1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
17 Units Available
North Hollywood
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
13 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,156
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,725
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,124
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,919
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,732
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
1 of 180

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
42 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,500
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,497
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Virtual and self-guided tours available now! Up to 8 weeks free specials! Be close to the action! Our neighbors are LACMA, Museum Row, the Grove, Metro, boutique shops and 5-star restaurants in the Miracle Mile and more.
1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,890
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
22 Units Available
Hollywood
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,939
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,503
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,509
1049 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,360 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,747 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen moderately in Los Angeles, a few other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,747 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most other large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

