Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

262 Studio Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 12:45 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
535 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 12:45 AM
$
27 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
554 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:45 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,935
680 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
719 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,830
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
228 Units Available
North Hollywood
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
607 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Met
950 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
514 sqft
Nor far from the Grammy Museum and Staples Center, these downtown LA apartments bring recently refurbished style in the guise of stainless steel surfaces, refrigerator and full kitchen cooking range. Includes underground parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
$
15 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,915
422 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
$
28 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
67 Units Available
Rampart Village
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
431 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
$
106 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
East Hollywood
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,275
300 sqft
Welcome to 719 North Heliotrope: Where comfort & convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Hollywood
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
$
39 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:45 AM
$
26 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,445
768 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:45 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
621 sqft
Live. Life. Well. Historic inside and out yet modern at its core, the Union Lofts building honors its Gilded Age while transporting residents straight into the heart of the current downtown scene.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,652
350 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
20 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
524 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 150

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
13 Units Available
Westlake
Medici
725 S Bixel St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,554
468 sqft
Medici is the premier resort apartment community gracing the dynamic new downtown Los Angeles skyline. The twelve unique floor plans assure you will find the right home to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
477 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
21 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,770
654 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
16 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,166
552 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 02:51 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
519 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,360 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,747 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen moderately in Los Angeles, a few other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,747 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most other large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

