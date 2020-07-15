/
Biola University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:05 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Biola University
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
68 Webber Way
68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
Include your cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious home for rent in Whittier.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
12602 Burgess Avenue
12602 Burgess Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1863 sqft
Available August 1st: Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
15214 Fernview St
15214 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
This property will not last.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
4866 Estepona Way
4866 Estepona Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, two story townhome in the most desirable community in "Casitas". Newer laminated wooden floors, private patio leads to 2 two car garage. H.O.A, amenities include clubhouse, pool and spa.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East La Mirada
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
5604 Cajon Avenue
5604 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1080 sqft
Remodeled End unit Single Level Town House. Living room with Tile Floor, Cathedral Ceiling. Remodeled kitchen with Granite counter top. Plantation shutter in bedrooms. Association Pool. All 3 bedrooms have Laminate wood floor, crown molding.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
15224 Ocaso Avenue
15224 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
474 sqft
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
5951 Fullerton Avenue
5951 Fullerton Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for Investors, two units on one property. Classic multi-unit/commercial duplex listing in the heart of Buena Park close to the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Zoned RM-20 with enough room to add one more unit.
