119 Apartments for rent in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA

Renting in Sherman Oaks is pretty easy if you have good credit and references to vouch for you. A solid rental history and a good job are usually the only requirements, in addition to having an income that’s at least 3 times greater than the rent. Three-bedroom apartments are a little harder to find, so you may want to prepare to be on a waiting list if you need more space.

Many buildings in Sherman Oaks were built between 1950 and 1989, though they will have been updated. Some apartment complexes have incorporated the original design into renovations, creating a fun retro look with modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Mature trees add to the beauty of many properties.

When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Sherman Oaks, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding an available unit. As long as you have the right credentials, the toughest decisions will be whether to opt for one bedroom or two and which amenities are most important. However, be warned that Sherman Oaks isn’t the place to find a good bargain. Expect to pay premium prices for this perennially trendy location.

Many apartments for rent in Sherman Oaks offer luxury features, such as hot tubs, gated underground parking and beautifully landscaped courtyards. Although it’s not difficult to find pet-friendly communities, some apartments are completely pet-free. It’s important to ask whether or not you’ll be allowed to bring your furry friend. Expect to pay extra deposits and additional rent if granted the privilege.