Apartment List
/
CA
/
los angeles
/
sherman oaks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
63 Units Available
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
3 Units Available
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with in-home washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen, private patio/balcony, and designer fixtures. Community has resort-style pool and spa, entertainment lounge and easy access to 405 and 101 freeways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
10 Units Available
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
997 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community pool, gym and grill. Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to San Diego Freeway, Westside, Burbank and Silicon Beach.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
10 Units Available
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,638
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
The Flats on Addison offers the latest in urban, contemporary lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1109 sqft
Within easy reach of Ventura Freeway, and near Van Nuys Recreation Center. Cozy one- to two-bedroom apartments featuring a balcony or patio. Amenities include a swimming pool, flower garden and on-site laundry. Assigned parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
985 sqft
At Regency Apartments, we work hard to ensure our residents are happy to call our community home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while providing great service and unique amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
750 sqft
The Highland at Sherman Oaks is located at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA and is managed by Lion Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful living experience awaits you at the Addison Apartments in Sherman Oaks, CA. Just minutes away from vibrant retail and world-class entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Close to shopping, dining, and restaurants, this community offers outstanding one- and two-bedroom apartments and split-level floor plans. Units include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kester Apartments is located in the established upscale community of Sherman Oaks. Sherman Oaks features a variety of trendy shops and restaurants located along a portion of Ventura Boulevard commonly referred to as “Restaurant Row”.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
641 sqft
Our convenient location is just minutes from the 405 and 101 and within walking distance of The Galleria. Woodley Ave Park, Balboa Sports Center and the Sepulveda Golf Complex are also just around the corner.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1403 sqft
Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks with a walk score of 92, Tilden Oaks is a short walk to In-N-Out Burger, Gelson's and tons of great cafes & restaurants along Ventura Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
888 sqft
Welcome home to The Ivy, tucked into a hillside of Sherman Oaks just blocks away from quality shopping and dining on Ventura Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1350 sqft
Luxury community tucked into a quiet neighborhood that's within walking distance of area shops and bistros. Each apartment offers a wet bar, large closets, modern kitchen and granite countertops. On-site fitness center, pool and grills.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
1 Unit Available
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Vintage Sherman Oaks Charmer - Easy Freeway Access - Sherman Oaks, CA -Come enjoy a life connected to the best LA has to offer at Casa Vieja! We have beautiful, bright, and spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment available right now.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1250 sqft
Awesome Sherman Oaks location meets super convenient garden-style community! We would call that a match made in heaven! The Tilden II Apartments is walking distance to Gelson's Market, In-N-Out, Ventura Boulevard, and great local restaurants and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15165 Magnolia Blvd., Unit C
15165 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1541 sqft
Tri-level Sherman Oaks 2+2.5 w/tons of great amenities! (15165 Magnolia) - Tri-level, Sherman Oaks townhome available FOR LEASE! Features include: open floorplan w/2BR + 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4436 Ventura canyon ave 7
4436 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Bright ,Remodeled one Bedroom one Bath - Property Id: 97827 Bright , nice Large one bedroom on a second floor of a quiet building and neighborhood on a cul de sac street ,totally remodeled ,granite counter ,hardwood floors gas stove and

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4110 Witzel Drive
4110 Witzel Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3575 sqft
Absolutely Exquisite Split Level Home Locate In The Hills Of Sherman Oaks - This dream home is gated, has spectacular panoramic views and is surrounded by nature. It was built in 1953 and is 3,575 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14527 Killion St 1
14527 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1600 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 273828 Coming this July. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and 1600 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3478 Woodcliff Road
3478 Woodcliff Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
1853 sqft
Mid-Century Modern Masterpiece! South of the BLVD. Minutes to Westside, Mulholland, 405. Roscomare Road Elementary - Fabulous perfectly maintained Sherman Oaks home on a large lot south of the BLVD.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4506 Saugus Avenue Unit 2
4506 Saugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
554 sqft
Cozy Sherman Oaks Condo in Great Location - Fabulous south of the boulevard condo features: Spacious living room, secured parking, washer and dryer inside the condo with a gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5008 Hazeltine Ave
5008 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
. . Amenities: Air Conditioner, Controlled Access, Washer and Dryer in unit, Pets OK, Blinds, Walking Closets. Utilities: Water, Gardening, Trash. Appliances: Oven, Broiler, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, W/D in unit.
Sherman Oaks
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Sherman Oaks is the kind of upscale neighborhood where you’ll find trendy shopping and restaurants, and more than a few celebrities. But this is not a flashy, tourist-attracting neighborhood, and privacy is the rule of the game. Live and let live, and your neighbors will do the same. The quality of life here is stellar—but make sure you have the bank account to match.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Walking

Demographics

  • Young professionals (between the ages of 19-44)
  • Singles
  • Small households
  • Some families with small children

Close to:

  • The 405
  • Studio City
  • Beverly Hills
  • Van Nuys Airport

Contains:

  • The 101
  • Santa Monica Mountains
  • Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park

Sherman Oaks in 3 Words: Upscale, Vibrant, Convenient

Living in Sherman Oaks

Nestled in the San Fernando Valley, Sherman Oaks is both laid-back and fun. While other neighborhoods in Los Angeles are more diverse, Sherman Oaks knows its core demographic well and gives them everything they want. This location is ideal if you want access to cute boutiques, hip nightlife, and trendy eateries.

Dining in Sherman Oaks

You’ll be sure you picked the right neighborhood when you’re enjoying the modern cuisine at MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Co. or a foodie-approved sandwich at Mendocino Farms. There’s a friendly vibe here that makes you feel like you’re seeing and being seen, but everybody is chill enough to leave you to enjoy your meal in peace. The views of the Santa Monica Mountains on the edge of Sherman Oaks lend a charming village atmosphere to life in the valley.

Getting around Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks doesn’t have a lot in the way of public transportation. You can use the Orange Line express buses to get to nearby Chatsworth or North Hollywood, but will find it difficult to go much further. You’ll definitely want to have a car to get around, but the location is ideal for commuters because of the easy access to both the 101 and the 405. Expect to drive to work but walking is very doable when you’re hanging out in your neighborhood. While you’re on the streets of Sherman Oaks, you can definitely walk from one shop to another, especially on Ventura Blvd. Parking is easy to find if you choose to drive.

Renting in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles

Renting in Sherman Oaks is pretty easy if you have good credit and references to vouch for you. A solid rental history and a good job are usually the only requirements, in addition to having an income that’s at least 3 times greater than the rent. Three-bedroom apartments are a little harder to find, so you may want to prepare to be on a waiting list if you need more space.

Many buildings in Sherman Oaks were built between 1950 and 1989, though they will have been updated. Some apartment complexes have incorporated the original design into renovations, creating a fun retro look with modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Mature trees add to the beauty of many properties.

When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Sherman Oaks, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding an available unit. As long as you have the right credentials, the toughest decisions will be whether to opt for one bedroom or two and which amenities are most important. However, be warned that Sherman Oaks isn’t the place to find a good bargain. Expect to pay premium prices for this perennially trendy location.

Many apartments for rent in Sherman Oaks offer luxury features, such as hot tubs, gated underground parking and beautifully landscaped courtyards. Although it’s not difficult to find pet-friendly communities, some apartments are completely pet-free. It’s important to ask whether or not you’ll be allowed to bring your furry friend. Expect to pay extra deposits and additional rent if granted the privilege.

Things to do in Sherman Oaks

Although Sherman Oaks is a safe, family-friendly community, there are many singles and couples here too. Those who do have kids generally opt for one of the many private schools in the area. The Sherman Oaks Castle Park is a fun place with mini golf and activities for kids or the young at heart. You’ll be entertained by shows at the Whitefire Theater, where you might catch celebrities turning in secret performances on stage. Shopping opportunities abound at places like the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Like most Los Angeles residents, Sherman Oaks renters enjoy being health-conscious and active. Enjoy the California sunshine and take a hike at Coldwater Canyon Park. The Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park is a true center of community life, where you can play ball, hold meetings, or swim at the seasonal, heated outdoor pool. The mountains allow access to some spectacular scenic overlooks of the city, such as the 7 stops along the Mulholland Drive Overlooks.

Sherman Oaks is a timeless location where you’ll find the finer things in life. Welcome home.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CABeverly Hills, CAWest Hollywood, CATopanga, CACulver City, CASan Fernando, CAMalibu, CA
Calabasas, CAMarina del Rey, CAInglewood, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAWestmont, CAEl Segundo, CAHawthorne, CADel Aire, CAFlorence-Graham, CAStevenson Ranch, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodNorthridgeHollywood
Hollywood Hills WestResedaStudio City
West Los AngelesGreater Wilshire

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts