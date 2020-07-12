119 Apartments for rent in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA
Sherman Oaks is the kind of upscale neighborhood where you’ll find trendy shopping and restaurants, and more than a few celebrities. But this is not a flashy, tourist-attracting neighborhood, and privacy is the rule of the game. Live and let live, and your neighbors will do the same. The quality of life here is stellar—but make sure you have the bank account to match.
Transportation
- Driving
- Walking
Demographics
- Young professionals (between the ages of 19-44)
- Singles
- Small households
- Some families with small children
Close to:
- The 405
- Studio City
- Beverly Hills
- Van Nuys Airport
Contains:
- The 101
- Santa Monica Mountains
- Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park
Sherman Oaks in 3 Words: Upscale, Vibrant, Convenient
Nestled in the San Fernando Valley, Sherman Oaks is both laid-back and fun. While other neighborhoods in Los Angeles are more diverse, Sherman Oaks knows its core demographic well and gives them everything they want. This location is ideal if you want access to cute boutiques, hip nightlife, and trendy eateries.
You’ll be sure you picked the right neighborhood when you’re enjoying the modern cuisine at MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Co. or a foodie-approved sandwich at Mendocino Farms. There’s a friendly vibe here that makes you feel like you’re seeing and being seen, but everybody is chill enough to leave you to enjoy your meal in peace. The views of the Santa Monica Mountains on the edge of Sherman Oaks lend a charming village atmosphere to life in the valley.
Sherman Oaks doesn’t have a lot in the way of public transportation. You can use the Orange Line express buses to get to nearby Chatsworth or North Hollywood, but will find it difficult to go much further. You’ll definitely want to have a car to get around, but the location is ideal for commuters because of the easy access to both the 101 and the 405. Expect to drive to work but walking is very doable when you’re hanging out in your neighborhood. While you’re on the streets of Sherman Oaks, you can definitely walk from one shop to another, especially on Ventura Blvd. Parking is easy to find if you choose to drive.
Renting in Sherman Oaks is pretty easy if you have good credit and references to vouch for you. A solid rental history and a good job are usually the only requirements, in addition to having an income that’s at least 3 times greater than the rent. Three-bedroom apartments are a little harder to find, so you may want to prepare to be on a waiting list if you need more space.
Many buildings in Sherman Oaks were built between 1950 and 1989, though they will have been updated. Some apartment complexes have incorporated the original design into renovations, creating a fun retro look with modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Mature trees add to the beauty of many properties.
When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Sherman Oaks, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding an available unit. As long as you have the right credentials, the toughest decisions will be whether to opt for one bedroom or two and which amenities are most important. However, be warned that Sherman Oaks isn’t the place to find a good bargain. Expect to pay premium prices for this perennially trendy location.
Many apartments for rent in Sherman Oaks offer luxury features, such as hot tubs, gated underground parking and beautifully landscaped courtyards. Although it’s not difficult to find pet-friendly communities, some apartments are completely pet-free. It’s important to ask whether or not you’ll be allowed to bring your furry friend. Expect to pay extra deposits and additional rent if granted the privilege.
Although Sherman Oaks is a safe, family-friendly community, there are many singles and couples here too. Those who do have kids generally opt for one of the many private schools in the area. The Sherman Oaks Castle Park is a fun place with mini golf and activities for kids or the young at heart. You’ll be entertained by shows at the Whitefire Theater, where you might catch celebrities turning in secret performances on stage. Shopping opportunities abound at places like the Sherman Oaks Galleria.
Like most Los Angeles residents, Sherman Oaks renters enjoy being health-conscious and active. Enjoy the California sunshine and take a hike at Coldwater Canyon Park. The Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park is a true center of community life, where you can play ball, hold meetings, or swim at the seasonal, heated outdoor pool. The mountains allow access to some spectacular scenic overlooks of the city, such as the 7 stops along the Mulholland Drive Overlooks.
Sherman Oaks is a timeless location where you’ll find the finer things in life. Welcome home.