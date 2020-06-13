Apartment List
63 Cheap Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Los Angeles
27 Units Available
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
198 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
MacArthur Park
14 Units Available
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,260
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
6 Units Available
Studio House
830 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,175
160 sqft
Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Granada Hills
2 Units Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Westlake
3 Units Available
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully remodeled Apartment close to Downtown LA, Koreatown, Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park. The unit has gorgeous vinyl plank floor with hardwood look and tiled shower walls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
MacArthur Park
2 Units Available
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,326
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 822 S Park View Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Los Angeles has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 80 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
111 Units Available
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
MacArthur Park
2 Units Available
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,287
500 sqft
Welcome to 816 S Park View - This centrally located neighborhood in the Westlake District has a walk score of 80 and is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,184
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to 1454 W 3rd St: Where comfort & convenience await! This centrally located neighborhood of Westlake is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
North Hills East
3 Units Available
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
275 S. Lucas Ave.
275 Lucas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
395 sqft
Perfect location in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Our building offers privacy and breathtaking downtown views. Have the convenience of doing your laundry onsite. Call us now and ask about our move in special. .

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1001-07 Banning Blvd.
1001 North Banning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A nice complex located close to schools and bus line. This building has gas stove, laundry facilities with All Utilities Paid. Friendly onsite staff. Stop by to view this unit. ***See Manager in unit 341 OPP Street.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Denny
6737 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
Relax in gated and professionally managed building centrally located in the City of North Hollywood. Nuzzled in the San Fernando Valley, Denny Apartments is located near freeways, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. . https://www.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Canoga Park
1 Unit Available
21006 Keswick Street, Unit 1
21006 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Come living in a safe, quiet neighborhood in Canoga Park. Room is $1200 a month, shared bath, kitchen, and living room. Has central AC. Electric/water/gas included. CVS, Asian market, Popeyes, Japanese restaurant within walking distant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherman Oaks
1 Unit Available
15344 Weddington St
15344 Weddington Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Attractive and spacious 1 bedroom/1 full bath condo in Sherman Oaks. Email weddingtonst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855251)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympic Park
1 Unit Available
3061 W 12th Pl
3061 West 12th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED!!! 2 bed 2 bath apt. Email 12th@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855205)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress North
1 Unit Available
3956-3958 Dalton ave
3956 Dalton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$850
two story duplex - Property Id: 296317 Property is a duplex 2 story front unit already rented back unit available. 1 room already rented. Total 4 rooms available. 3 rooms available upstairs 1 room available downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
504 S Bonnie Brae St
504 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,000
220 sqft
Cameo Apartments - Property Id: 221749 Studio apartment with ALL Utilities included. We are located near downtown Los Angeles. Our property is near parks, transportation, and convenient freeways. Walking distance from Metro Station.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
1 Unit Available
4270 Beverly Blvd
4270 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
700 sqft
RETAIL SPACE FOR RENT ON BEVERLY IN LOS ANGELES - Property Id: 151761 Text if you can come by! 213-640-9404.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
CANNDU
1 Unit Available
219 E. 79th St.
219 East 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,095
Studio Apartment in Los Angeles - We are offering a quaint studio in Los Angeles. This unit includes All Utilities and perfect for one person. This is a studio 1 bath home. Please visit our website to submit your application www.primemgnt.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
MacArthur Park
1 Unit Available
727 S Coronado St 305
727 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2nd Month FREE with immediate move-in (STUDIO) - Property Id: 123131 Call Valentin at 323-568-9894 for a viewing! **2nd Month FREE with immediate move-ins only** If you have any deal-breakers, let us know before coming by! There is NOT an

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1026 Ingraham St 309
1026 Ingraham Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
375 sqft
Nice Studio on Cuff of DTLA. Westlake District.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyle Heights
1 Unit Available
301 S Boyle Ave 104
301 Boyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
350 sqft
Los Angeles (Pico Gardens) Studio Available Soon! - Property Id: 281271 BETTER PHOTOS TO FOLLOW SOON. Call Maria today at 323-401-9239.

June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,364 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,753 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen slightly in Los Angeles, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,753 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Los Angeles.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most similar cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

