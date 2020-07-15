78 Hedge Bloom

Amenities
Vacant and ready to move in. Clean and comfortable 3 br., 2.5 ba, 2-car attached garage townhouse located in a desirable neighborhood. Conveniently located, easy access to I-5, I-405, & Hwy. 133. Award winning schools: Woodbury Elem., Jeffrey Trail Middle, & Portola High. Community amenities include: pools, basketball court, tennis court, club house, gym, BBQ, picnic area, outdoor fire pit, etc. Furnished with cloth washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Call 949-726-2929 for touring appointment.