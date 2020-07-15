All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

78 Hedge Bloom

78 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Location

78 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Vacant and ready to move in. Clean and comfortable 3 br., 2.5 ba, 2-car attached garage townhouse located in a desirable neighborhood. Conveniently located, easy access to I-5, I-405, & Hwy. 133. Award winning schools: Woodbury Elem., Jeffrey Trail Middle, & Portola High. Community amenities include: pools, basketball court, tennis court, club house, gym, BBQ, picnic area, outdoor fire pit, etc. Furnished with cloth washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Call 949-726-2929 for touring appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
78 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 78 Hedge Bloom's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
78 Hedge Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 78 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 78 Hedge Bloom offers parking.
Does 78 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Hedge Bloom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 78 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 78 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 78 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Hedge Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
