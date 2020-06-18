All apartments in Irvine
7 Waynesboro
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

7 Waynesboro

7 Waynesboro · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7 Waynesboro, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home! Move-in condition! - Property Id: 116646

Beautiful home in a very nice and quiet neighborhood. Great schools and shopping district. Conveniently located easy access to all major highway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116646
Property Id 116646

(RLNE4848425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Waynesboro have any available units?
7 Waynesboro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Waynesboro have?
Some of 7 Waynesboro's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Waynesboro currently offering any rent specials?
7 Waynesboro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Waynesboro pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Waynesboro is pet friendly.
Does 7 Waynesboro offer parking?
No, 7 Waynesboro does not offer parking.
Does 7 Waynesboro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Waynesboro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Waynesboro have a pool?
No, 7 Waynesboro does not have a pool.
Does 7 Waynesboro have accessible units?
No, 7 Waynesboro does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Waynesboro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Waynesboro has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Waynesboro have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Waynesboro does not have units with air conditioning.
