Irvine, CA
59 Thornhurst
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

59 Thornhurst

59 Thornhurst · (657) 301-4721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Thornhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 59 Thornhurst · Avail. Jul 24

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
59 Thornhurst Available 07/24/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo in Irvine! - Wonderful 3 bedroom condo in Irvine's Stonegate Village. Large living room features built in lighting and leads directly into the open kitchen with large center island including breakfast bar. All matching stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, and microwave. Lovely patio off the side for some enjoyable outdoor space.

One large bedroom downstairs with full bath. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features private patio and built in lighting with attached bathroom featuring huge double vanity and soaking tub with a glass shower booth.

Attached 2 car garage with laundry including washer and dryer. Lots of community amenities to enjoy in Stonegate including pools, parks, and BBQ's. Located close to the 5, 241, and 133 for easy commutes.

You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Due to the current public health concerns, in person showings will only be available to qualified applicants. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Sorry no pets. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Thornhurst have any available units?
59 Thornhurst has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Thornhurst have?
Some of 59 Thornhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Thornhurst currently offering any rent specials?
59 Thornhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Thornhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Thornhurst is pet friendly.
Does 59 Thornhurst offer parking?
Yes, 59 Thornhurst offers parking.
Does 59 Thornhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Thornhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Thornhurst have a pool?
Yes, 59 Thornhurst has a pool.
Does 59 Thornhurst have accessible units?
No, 59 Thornhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Thornhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Thornhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Thornhurst have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Thornhurst has units with air conditioning.
