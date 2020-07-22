Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

59 Thornhurst Available 07/24/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo in Irvine! - Wonderful 3 bedroom condo in Irvine's Stonegate Village. Large living room features built in lighting and leads directly into the open kitchen with large center island including breakfast bar. All matching stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, and microwave. Lovely patio off the side for some enjoyable outdoor space.



One large bedroom downstairs with full bath. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features private patio and built in lighting with attached bathroom featuring huge double vanity and soaking tub with a glass shower booth.



Attached 2 car garage with laundry including washer and dryer. Lots of community amenities to enjoy in Stonegate including pools, parks, and BBQ's. Located close to the 5, 241, and 133 for easy commutes.



You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Due to the current public health concerns, in person showings will only be available to qualified applicants. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Sorry no pets. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937272)