47 Lakeview

This beautiful Lake front home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The views from this home will take your breath away! The home consists of laminate floors throughout the entire house. Kitchen has updated appliances and has freshly painted cabinets with new knobs . This corner unit has nobody above or below and makes the home very private. Great size family room off kitchen and a bright living room over looking the lake with a den/library behind it which could be used as an office as well. House is adjacent to the jacuzzi and firepit on the sand. All three bedrooms are up with master bedroom consisting of travertine throughout shower and floors with an oversized balcony and gorgeous lake views. Tenant will have access to all Woodbridge amenities which consists of volleyball court, all lake activities and clubhouse.