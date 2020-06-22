All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

47 Lakeview

47 Lakeview · No Longer Available
Location

47 Lakeview, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
volleyball court
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
volleyball court
This beautiful Lake front home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The views from this home will take your breath away! The home consists of laminate floors throughout the entire house. Kitchen has updated appliances and has freshly painted cabinets with new knobs . This corner unit has nobody above or below and makes the home very private. Great size family room off kitchen and a bright living room over looking the lake with a den/library behind it which could be used as an office as well. House is adjacent to the jacuzzi and firepit on the sand. All three bedrooms are up with master bedroom consisting of travertine throughout shower and floors with an oversized balcony and gorgeous lake views. Tenant will have access to all Woodbridge amenities which consists of volleyball court, all lake activities and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Lakeview have any available units?
47 Lakeview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Lakeview have?
Some of 47 Lakeview's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Lakeview currently offering any rent specials?
47 Lakeview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Lakeview pet-friendly?
No, 47 Lakeview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Lakeview offer parking?
Yes, 47 Lakeview does offer parking.
Does 47 Lakeview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Lakeview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Lakeview have a pool?
No, 47 Lakeview does not have a pool.
Does 47 Lakeview have accessible units?
No, 47 Lakeview does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Lakeview have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Lakeview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Lakeview have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Lakeview does not have units with air conditioning.
