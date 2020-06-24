All apartments in Irvine
47 Clocktower
47 Clocktower

47 Clocktower · No Longer Available
Location

47 Clocktower, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Furnished captivating Tuscan Juliet's Balcony home located in the heart of Irvine. Tastefull design reflects high quality appointments. Most desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom suite plumed for kitchenet and eating area ,or professional office or gym. Upstairs master bedroom plus 3 spacious bedrooms. Elegant interiors: designer paint/window covering/shutters/Ornamental iron and stain stair case /stereo speakers. Gourmet Kitchen: top selection of counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 8-burner gas cook-top, logia, walk-in closets in all bed rooms. Entertainer's backyard: professionally landscaped. Resort-style Woodbury is the prime location of Irvine: short distance to everywhere, 16 parks, 7 swimming pools, 30-acre sport fields/club, easy access to 40 restaurants and shops, ocean, and Best Irvine schools. The perfect place to live without ever leaving the neighborhood. A great place to call home! Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Clocktower have any available units?
47 Clocktower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Clocktower have?
Some of 47 Clocktower's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Clocktower currently offering any rent specials?
47 Clocktower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Clocktower pet-friendly?
No, 47 Clocktower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Clocktower offer parking?
No, 47 Clocktower does not offer parking.
Does 47 Clocktower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Clocktower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Clocktower have a pool?
Yes, 47 Clocktower has a pool.
Does 47 Clocktower have accessible units?
No, 47 Clocktower does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Clocktower have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Clocktower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Clocktower have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Clocktower does not have units with air conditioning.
