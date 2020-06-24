47 Clocktower

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Furnished captivating Tuscan Juliet's Balcony home located in the heart of Irvine. Tastefull design reflects high quality appointments. Most desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom suite plumed for kitchenet and eating area ,or professional office or gym. Upstairs master bedroom plus 3 spacious bedrooms. Elegant interiors: designer paint/window covering/shutters/Ornamental iron and stain stair case /stereo speakers. Gourmet Kitchen: top selection of counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 8-burner gas cook-top, logia, walk-in closets in all bed rooms. Entertainer's backyard: professionally landscaped. Resort-style Woodbury is the prime location of Irvine: short distance to everywhere, 16 parks, 7 swimming pools, 30-acre sport fields/club, easy access to 40 restaurants and shops, ocean, and Best Irvine schools. The perfect place to live without ever leaving the neighborhood. A great place to call home! Must see!!