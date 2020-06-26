Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4532 Roxbury Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4532 Roxbury Dr
4532 Roxbury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4532 Roxbury Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome place in irvine city
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have any available units?
4532 Roxbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 4532 Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Roxbury Dr offers parking.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have a pool?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4532 Roxbury Dr has units with air conditioning.
