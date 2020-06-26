All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4532 Roxbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4532 Roxbury Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

4532 Roxbury Dr

4532 Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4532 Roxbury Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome place in irvine city

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have any available units?
4532 Roxbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 4532 Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Roxbury Dr offers parking.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have a pool?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Roxbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 Roxbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4532 Roxbury Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology