45 Plymouth

Must see this gorgeous remodeled home, with brand new beautiful ceramic flooring through out the house, new appliances, new windows and doors (except front wood entry door). Newly painted inside and outside of the house and on all cabinets. Fairly new tile roof and water heater.



Perfect family home in sought after Northwood community. Light, bright and dramatic high vaulted ceilings in the foyer, living room and master bedroom suite. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bath. One bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. With formal family room, dining room and separate nook area. Immaculate inside and outside. Nice size yards. Centrally located within walking distance to award winning schools in Irvine, such as Northwood elementary and high school. Just minutes from University of California, Irvine, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and the beaches. Located between freeway 405 and freeway 5.