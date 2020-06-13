All apartments in Irvine
45 Plymouth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

45 Plymouth · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

45 Plymouth, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this gorgeous remodeled home, with brand new beautiful ceramic flooring through out the house, new appliances, new windows and doors (except front wood entry door). Newly painted inside and outside of the house and on all cabinets. Fairly new tile roof and water heater.

Perfect family home in sought after Northwood community. Light, bright and dramatic high vaulted ceilings in the foyer, living room and master bedroom suite. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bath. One bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. With formal family room, dining room and separate nook area. Immaculate inside and outside. Nice size yards. Centrally located within walking distance to award winning schools in Irvine, such as Northwood elementary and high school. Just minutes from University of California, Irvine, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and the beaches. Located between freeway 405 and freeway 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Plymouth have any available units?
45 Plymouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 45 Plymouth currently offering any rent specials?
45 Plymouth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Plymouth pet-friendly?
No, 45 Plymouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Plymouth offer parking?
Yes, 45 Plymouth does offer parking.
Does 45 Plymouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Plymouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Plymouth have a pool?
No, 45 Plymouth does not have a pool.
Does 45 Plymouth have accessible units?
No, 45 Plymouth does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Plymouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Plymouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Plymouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Plymouth does not have units with air conditioning.
